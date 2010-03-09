Bye-Bye Blonde! Katherine Heigl Goes Brunette: Love It or Hate It?

Katherine Heigl may be returning to the halls of Seattle Grace Hospital, but she won’t be doing it as a blonde! The Grey’s Anatomy star stepped out for lunch yesterday in L.A. as a brunette! And while Katherine has become one of Hollywood’s most noteworthy blonde bombshells, we are loving her darker do. The drastic color change and longer length is definitely a look Katherine can pull off. Tell us: What do you think of Katherine’s new brunette locks? Do you love it or hate it?—by Andrea DeSimone