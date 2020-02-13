Kylie Jenner, Kaia Gerber, and More Celebs Can’t Stop Carrying This ’90s-Inspired ‘It’ Bag

Image zoom BACKGRID; Splash; Getty; Instagram

Time to break out your halter-neck tops and low-rise pants because the ’90s called and they’re back and bigger than ever. Stylish A-listers are already living for the resurgence, but there’s one retro-inspired accessory that has been spotted on everyone from supermodels to editors, and just about every fashionista in between: the “Rachel Bag” from By Far.

Named after Jennifer Aniston’s character in the ‘90s hit sitcom Friends, the “Rachel Bag” is a small baguette-shaped shoulder bag with a skinny strap and zip-closure, similar to those carried by the ultimate trendsetters of the time (think: Paris Hilton, Mischa Barton, and Carrie Bradshaw). By Far’s cute and compact shoulder bag is available in two sizes, regular and mini, and a variety of colors and textures. Kendall Jenner has been spotted carrying multiple versions, including the snakeskin, the tan leather mini, and the black patent leather — which Hailey Bieber also owns — while Kylie Jenner and Kaia Gerber have been seen carrying the cream croc version.

RELATED: Jennifer Aniston, Rihanna, and Cher All Love This Underwear Brand, and You Can Shop It at Nordstrom

Of course being one of the next “it” bags of the upcoming season, By Far’s “Rachel Bag” isn’t exactly cheap: The regular size goes for $440, while the mini will run you $358. If you’re not looking to splurge, there are plenty of other iterations available to shop from Nordstrom and Amazon that start at just $22.

Whether you opt to shop the celebrity-loved bag from By Far or a similar version for less, the key to reaching peak nostalgia is all about how you style it. Take a cue from the celebs above and start by carrying it tucked tightly under your shoulder. Opt for a cropped, sheer button-down shirt à la Kendall Jenner or an oversized leather blazer and wide-leg jeans like Hailey Bieber. No matter how you style it, you’re sure to be ahead of the trend with one of the below throwback-style bags.

The By Far Rachel Bag

Image zoom

Buy It! By Far Rachel Bag in Cream Croco, $440; shopbop.com

Image zoom

Buy It! By Far Mini Rachel Bag in Tan, $358; shopbop.com

Image zoom

Buy It! By Far Rachel Bag in Snake, $440; shopbop.com

Image zoom

Buy It! By Far Mini Rachel Bag in Red, $358; shopbop.com

Similar Baguette Bags for Less

Image zoom

Buy It! Aisi Snakeskin Pattern Clutch Shoulder Bag, $21.99; amazon.com

Image zoom

Buy It! BP. Embossed Faux Leather Shoulder Bag, $35.40 (orig. $59); nordstrom.com

Image zoom

Buy It! Topshop Diamante Faux Leather Shoulder Bag, $48; nordstrom.com

Image zoom

Buy It! Ibiza Vibe Retro Crocodile Effect Croc Embossed Faux Leather Baguette Bag. $22.99; amazon.com

Image zoom

Buy It! Topshop Faux Leather Shoulder Bag, $38; nordstrom.com