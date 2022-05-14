Meghan Markle, Katie Holmes, and Jennifer Lopez All Seem to Agree That This Shirt Trend Is a Summer Must

Button-downs can be worn for just about every occasion; it all depends on how you style it. For a formal office look, opt for wide-leg trousers and heels, and you'll be ready to hit the boardroom in style. For a more down-to-earth approach, consider taking note from Markle, who recently wore her blue-striped button-down with white shorts and flats, or Holmes, who's been doing the "French tuck" with her blouses, pairing them with jeans or cargo-inspired trousers.