Meghan Markle, Katie Holmes, and Jennifer Lopez All Seem to Agree That This Shirt Trend Is a Summer Must
Summer style is usually synonymous with breezy dresses, cutoff shorts, and lots and lots of swimwear, but there's one closet staple that's proving to be quite the hot commodity these days.
Meghan Markle wore it to cheer Prince Harry while he competed in a recent polo tournament in Los Angeles; Katie Holmes has been wearing it in the most nonchalant ways around New York City; and Jennifer Lopez has been playing favorites while she's out and about in SoCal with Ben Affleck.
So what is this mysterious "it" we're referring to? We're talking about button-downs, a blouse style that no knows bounds, and that's why we're deeming it the ultimate summer must-have.
Sure, button-downs can sometimes be attributed to stuffy office wear, but the styles we're seeing — and especially how they're being styled right now — prove the staple is just as much an everyday essential as your trusty sneakers.
The best part? Nordstrom is a treasure trove of easy, breezy button-downs that all ring in at under $100. So if you want to get in on this summer's big fashion trend, you won't need to break the bank to do so.
Shop the Best Button-Downs at Nordstrom
Button-downs can be worn for just about every occasion; it all depends on how you style it. For a formal office look, opt for wide-leg trousers and heels, and you'll be ready to hit the boardroom in style. For a more down-to-earth approach, consider taking note from Markle, who recently wore her blue-striped button-down with white shorts and flats, or Holmes, who's been doing the "French tuck" with her blouses, pairing them with jeans or cargo-inspired trousers.
Whether you're looking for a formal button-down or a casual one, simply consider the material and silhouette. Lightweight linen blouses have a more easy, breezy feel to them whereas poplin blouses tend to feel a bit more structured and, thus, refined.
Shop some of our favorite button-downs at Nordstrom, inspired by the ones celebs like Markle, Lopez, and Holmes have been wearing.
Buy It! Treasure & Bond Dobby Classic Shirt, $59; nordstrom.com
Buy It! Open Edit Satin Camp Shirt, $49; nordstrom.com
Buy It! Caslon Linen Button-Up Shirt, $59; nordstrom.com
Buy It! Treasure & Bond Gauzy Tunic Shirt, $69; nordstrom.com
Buy It! Open Edit Relaxed Poplin Button-Up Shirt, $49; nordstrom.com
Buy It! Halogen Satin Button-Up Shirt, $59; nordstrom.com
Buy It! Treasure & Bond Oversize Button-Up Shirt, $47.40 (orig. $79); nordstrom.com
- Tan France Says His Next in Fashion Cohost Gigi Hadid Was 'the First Friend' to Learn He Was Expecting a Baby
- Kate Bosworth Went on a PDA-Packed Walk with Justin Long in the Shorts Style Chrissy Teigen Can't Stop Wearing
- Meghan Markle, Katie Holmes, and Jennifer Lopez All Seem to Agree That This Shirt Trend Is a Summer Must
- Amazon Slashed Prices on 9,000 Dresses, Swimsuits, and Summer-Ready Clothes — Up to 56% Off