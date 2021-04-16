Amazon Shoppers Are Replacing Their Expensive Leggings with This $20 Butt-Lifting Pair

Profile Menu
Those viral TikTok-loved leggings are still having a moment, but there’s another equally flattering pair that is perfect for shoppers who are after something a little more subtle.
These JGS1996 high-waisted leggings have received hundreds of five-star ratings from Amazon shoppers who rave about their $20 price point, flattering look, comfortable feel, and overall quality. Owners say the butt-lifting leggings “hug in all the right places” and offer the same fit and look as more expensive brands.
The Spandex tights are moisture-wicking and seamless, and they come in 45 colors. While some of the hues vary in style — a few feature ribbed details, stripes, or patterns (like camo) — they all have that strategically placed ruching to emphasize the shape of your booty. Some pairs also have more obvious lines and shapes that outline your curves.
The workout pants are technically labeled as yoga leggings, but that hasn’t stopped owners from wearing the sweat- and squat-proof style for all kinds of workouts, like strength training and running. Shoppers appreciate their comfortable feel and soft material, recommending them for hanging out and lounging, too. The brand makes matching seamless crop tops, though they can easily be paired with a basic tank top, t-shirt, or even a denim jacket.
The versatile leggings have even earned praise from reviewers who claim they are just as high-quality and stylish as expensive alternatives from higher end brands. “I love these leggings,” one reviewer wrote. “They’re definitely Gymshark dupes, but even more comfortable!”
“These are my favorite pair of leggings,” another reviewer wrote. “They’re so comfy, versatile, squat-proof, and they stay put! I’m back to purchase a second pair.”
Another comment that many of the reviewers shared: They tend to run small. Several owners advised sizing up while the brand recommends consulting the sizing chart featured in the product listing, which varies from Amazon’s guide. If you’re ready to see how they compare to other booty-enhancing leggings, check out that chart to find your best fit. Given the number of five-star reviews they’ve received so far, there may be a new TikTok sensation on the horizon.
