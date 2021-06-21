Shop

The TikTok-Viral Butt-Lifting Leggings Are on Sale for Prime Day Starting at $10

By Summer Cartwright
June 21, 2021 06:00 PM
This year, TikTok introduced the world to butt-lifting leggings, the sculpting bottoms that went viral thanks to celebrities like Lizzo endorsing their flattering fit. A number of different brands popularized the style, and lucky enough for us, so many are on sale for Amazon Prime Day. 

Usually, you can shop for a pair of the leggings for around $20 - a very reasonable price for leggings, considering most brand names go for above $50. Today, however, you can snag a pair starting at $10. That's up to 42 percent in savings.

Now's the perfect time to stock up on different colors for the summer, especially since some brands carry shorter styles that are ideal to wear on steamy days. For example, Seasum, the brand that's garnered more than 40,300 perfect ratings for its butt scrunch leggings, has a pair of shorts that contour the behind just as well according to shoppers, and they're on sale today starting at $17. 

You can't go wrong with bottoms like these. While the styles may differ slightly - some pairs have a honeycomb texture, and others have contouring color-block patterns - the majority of fashions function the same way: A scrunch in the middle shapes your rear to make it appear more round and voluptuous. Shoppers say this effect instills confidence, looks fabulous, and always comes with compliments. 

"These leggings make me feel so good," wrote one five-star reviewer who tried out the Moshengqi style. "If you're wanting to stop traffic, get these, LOL!"

Below, shop the five best butt-lifting leggings deals available now for Amazon Prime Day. Once they arrive, don't forget to look both ways before crossing the street. 

Buy It! Seasum High Waist Yoga Pants, $12-$24.99 (orig. $20.99-$27.99); amazon.com

Buy It! Moshengqi Leggings, $9.99-$14.99 (orig. $25.95-$36.50); amazon.com

Buy It! AAgroste High Waist Yoga Pants, $14.80-$24.80 with coupon (orig. $29.99); amazon.com

Buy It! Aimilia Butt Lifting Anti Cellulite Leggings, $18.99-$23.99 (orig. $30.99); amazon.com

Buy It! Jenbou Butt Lifting Anti Cellulite Sexy Leggings, $17.99 (orig. $39.99); amazon.com

