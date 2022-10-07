Busy Philipps is wondering if she should "cave" and get Botox.

The Girls5eva star, 43, opened up on Instagram on Thursday, and asked her followers in a poll if she should pursue the procedure.

"So, this, is like, am I Botoxing this s---?" she asked, facing the camera in an Instagram Story. "I don't know, probably. Probably. Should I do my eyes too? What's happening? I'm getting a laser next week."

After saying she might wait until after the laser, she added: "Too much crying, too much f------ emotions, too many … feelings."

In a second Story, the actress added that "a lot of people" said she should pursue the aesthetic treatment.

"I appreciate your feelings, It does feel like everybody f----- does it," she said.

She concluded, "I know I said this before, I just feel like I'd be the one that, like, it just goes wrong …. I can't, my wrinkles are the windows to my emotions, you know what I mean?"

Philipps also said on the Not Skinny but Not Fat podcast in June that she's actually never before gotten Botox or fillers, though she has no judgment for people who have. "My rules in life are just … there are no rules," she said of her decision to not try out the procedures.

Earlier this year, the Cougar Town alum posted a photo on Instagram of her 15-year-old self alongside a current picture, in which she can be seen sporting a similar hairstyle.

"Sometimes being an actor is a real trip. Me at 15 vs. me at 42 (pretending I'm 19 for #girls5eva obvi)," she captioned the post.

Telling fans to "look at my little baby face," she noted that she looked "so much like my kids!!"

"It's a trip," Philipps wrote. "Aging is ALSO a trip. THERE ARE 27 YEARS BETWEEN THESE PHOTOS😳 But really- What is time?"

Last year, the actress also spoke out about the importance of taking some time for herself, as a busy mom to Birdie, 13, and Cricket, 9.

"Growing up, my mother always had the perfect manicure. She would go to the salon a lot and get facials. Those beauty treatments were her time for herself because we didn't have childcare," Philipps told PEOPLE.

"I remember my mom would take me to her beauty appointments. Since we didn't have phones, she would tell me to bring one of my Babysitter's Club books and I would sit and read while my mom had her time," the star adds. "It really did demonstrate the importance of taking time for yourself as a parent."