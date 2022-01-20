"Look at my little baby face," Busy Philipps captioned a throwback snap on Instagram

Busy Philipps Says Aging Is 'a Trip' as She Shares Throwback Photo from When She Was 15

Busy Philipps is sharing her thoughts on getting older.

The Girls5eva star, 42, posted a photo of her 15-year-old self alongside a current picture, in which she can be seen sporting a similar hairstyle, to her Instagram Wednesday.

"Sometimes being an actor is a real trip. Me at 15 vs. me at 42 (pretending I'm 19 for #girls5eva obvi)," she captioned the post.

Telling fans to "look at my little baby face," she noted that she looked "so much like my kids!!"

"It's a trip," Philipps wrote. "Aging is ALSO a trip. THERE ARE 27 YEARS BETWEEN THESE PHOTOS😳 But really- What is time?"

Last month, another of Philipps' Instagram posts captured the attention of her mother, leading to a hilarious text exchange between the two.

The Cougar Town actress shared a "thirst trap" photo of herself relaxing in a pool, writing, "This is 100 percent the hottest self timer pic I've ever taken," noting "there's no lame comment where I try to buy back what this is."

Busy Philipps Credit: Busy Philipps/Instagram

Later that day, Philipps returned to Instagram, revealing that her mom Barbara Philipps expressed some concerns.

"This is what I get for posting that thirst trap. This text from my mom," she wrote alongside a screenshot of their text exchange, in which Barbara said she was worried after a fan pointed out a piece of skin on the right side of her daughter's body.

"Biz-Someone commented on your insta pic about your right underarm looking swollen and it does," the text read. "Please take a look and get to a Dr. if it is."

"Stop. It's fat. Seriously stop it," the actress wrote back.

Barbara's concern comes just months after Philipps opened up about a recent health scare.

In an interview with Health magazine for its June cover, Philipps revealed that doctors recently found a cyst that "looked a little weird" when she went in for a mammogram. A biopsy on the cyst ultimately returned clean.