Busy Philipps Says Aging Is 'a Trip' as She Shares Throwback Photo from When She Was 15

"Look at my little baby face," Busy Philipps captioned a throwback snap on Instagram
By Charmaine Patterson January 19, 2022 07:02 PM
Credit: Busy Philipps/instagram

Busy Philipps is sharing her thoughts on getting older.

The Girls5eva star, 42, posted a photo of her 15-year-old self alongside a current picture, in which she can be seen sporting a similar hairstyle, to her Instagram Wednesday.

"Sometimes being an actor is a real trip. Me at 15 vs. me at 42 (pretending I'm 19 for #girls5eva obvi)," she captioned the post.

Telling fans to "look at my little baby face," she noted that she looked "so much like my kids!!"

"It's a trip," Philipps wrote. "Aging is ALSO a trip. THERE ARE 27 YEARS BETWEEN THESE PHOTOS😳 But really- What is time?"

Last month, another of Philipps' Instagram posts captured the attention of her mother, leading to a hilarious text exchange between the two.

The Cougar Town actress shared a "thirst trap" photo of herself relaxing in a pool, writing, "This is 100 percent the hottest self timer pic I've ever taken," noting "there's no lame comment where I try to buy back what this is."

Credit: Busy Philipps/Instagram

Later that day, Philipps returned to Instagram, revealing that her mom Barbara Philipps expressed some concerns.

"This is what I get for posting that thirst trap. This text from my mom," she wrote alongside a screenshot of their text exchange, in which Barbara said she was worried after a fan pointed out a piece of skin on the right side of her daughter's body.

"Biz-Someone commented on your insta pic about your right underarm looking swollen and it does," the text read. "Please take a look and get to a Dr. if it is."

"Stop. It's fat. Seriously stop it," the actress wrote back.

Barbara's concern comes just months after Philipps opened up about a recent health scare.

In an interview with Health magazine for its June cover, Philipps revealed that doctors recently found a cyst that "looked a little weird" when she went in for a mammogram. A biopsy on the cyst ultimately returned clean.

"My feeling is, there's no reason to get upset until they tell you to because it's a waste of energy — you can't change the results," Philipps said at the time. "When those scary thoughts creep in, I say, 'I see you, thoughts. I am going to put you away in this little cabinet.' "

