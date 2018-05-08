Busy Philipps still isn’t over being left off the invite list for the 2018 Met Gala.

After tweeting her disappointment that she wasn’t asked to attend fashion’s biggest night, the star is on a mission to prove that she — along with her family — has never been so ready to join stars like Kim Kardashian, Rihanna and her best friend, Michelle Williams, on the carpet. Philipps took to Instagram to campaign for a spot on the red carpet, with photos of herself and her daughter to help her case.

While everyone was primping for the big night on Monday, Philipps joked that she too was prepping, while spending her afternoon at the grocery store. “GETTING READY FOR THE #metball j/k j/k I’m at the grocery store listening to “This is America” on repeat while I shop,” she captioned a selfie that she took while shopping.

RELATED PHOTOS: The Best Dresses at the 2018 Met Gala

She also wanted everyone to know that like the celebrities on the Met Gala red carpet, she too has an A-list plus one — her four-year-old daughter, Cricket, who she shared a shot of all dolled up. “I’m not the only one in my family that’s ready for the #metgala today,” she wrote.

And finally, in order to prove that she’s been practicing for the “Heavenly Bodies: Fashion and the Catholic Imagination” theme for years, she posted a throwback photo of herself dressed as an angel with the caption, “I was giving you #metgala2018 way back in 1985.”

The star’s Met Gala conversation began two weeks ago, when she tweeted that she loves to dress up for a major bash. Unfortunately, her pleas didn’t score her a spot at the coveted event.

I don't understand why I'm not invited to the Met Ball. I fucking LOVE a fancy dress and a party and raising money for good things! — Busy Philipps (@BusyPhilipps) April 26, 2018

So here’s hoping that her BFF, Michelle Williams, will bring her along next year.