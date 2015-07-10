Busy Philipps Jumps on the Blue Hair Bandwagon (Again!), Bella Hadid Goes Blonde and More Star Hair Changes to Kick Off Your Weekend

Blue hair is hot in Hollywood right now (just ask Kylie Jenner and Kelly Ripa). The ocean-inspired shade is making wave on the heads of your fave stars, and the trend appears to be going full steam ahead, as another celeb has just jumped on the blue-hued bandwagon: Busy Philipps.

Courtesy Busy Philipps/Inset: Axelle/Bauer-Griffin/FilmMagic

The actress took to Instagram to debut her ombré dip-dyed blue hue on the ends of her signature blonde strands.

“Back at work. Back to blue,” Philipps captioned the colorful snapshot.

This isn’t the first time the star has experimented with the bold shade — and it doesn’t seem like it’ll be the last either. Whether it’s for an upcoming role or just for fun, we’re diggin’ it for summer.

Is that Gigi Hadid? Nope! It’s her younger sister, Bella, with a cool, new blonde hue!

The 18-year-old model shared a photo on Instagram of her rocking a short and shaggy blonde lob complete with fresh fringe. This mane change we’re pretty sure is for work (she’s a big-time model now) but we’re hoping for some twinning pics with her big sis before she goes back to brunette.

RELATED PHOTOS: Celeb Hair Makeovers: Better Before or After?

And finally, Kelly Osbourne, the queen of hair changes, debuted an intricate braided do, complete with colorful ribbons, safety pins, charms and jewels, on Insta Thursday night. (We even spot a the iconic Chanel logo in there!)

“Who needs a jewelry box when ya got hair? I’m also reminiscent of the Christmas tree!,” she captioned the photo of her accessory-adorned do.

Obviously the style isn’t permanent, but we’ve got to admit, it sure is interesting! And no one can say Kelly isn’t true to her do.

What do you think of the blue-hued hair trend? Love it? Leave it? Sound off below!

–Sarah Kinonen

RELATED VIDEO: Obsessed or Hot Mess?: Matchy-Matchy Makeup, Cornrows & More