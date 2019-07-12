Busy Philipps' Stylist Makes Her a Bedazzled Bandage for Knee Injury: 'Trauma but Make It Fashion'

Busy Philipps didn’t let a recent fashion emergency slow her down.

On Thursday, the 40-year-old actress explained in an Instagram Story that she had fallen “off a bike and busted her knee,” leaving her with a sizable injury. Philipps shared a snap of her skinned knee earlier this week, captioning a bloody photo of her leg, “Same f—ing knee. New trauma,” a reference to her memoir, This Will Only Hurt a Little, where she opened up about past traumatic knee injuries.

Instead of forgoing the leg-baring outfit Philipps was set to wear to an event on Thursday, her stylist Karla Welch came up with a creative solution — a homemade Swarovski crystal-encrusted bandage!

“Trauma but make it fashion,” Philipps captioned a photo of herself wearing the glamorous bejeweled bandage. “@karlawelchstylist is a superstar for making me a custom crystal bandage for my skinned knee to go with my crystal bike shorts and crystal embellished blazer by @machandmach.”

“It was a Fashion Emergency,” Welch commented on Philipps’ post.

Philipps paired the crystal bandage with a white Mach & Mach blazer and crystal mesh bike shorts. The star also wore silver pumps and accessorized the look with a small white purse.

In her own Instagram post, Welch wrote, “@busyphilipps in @machandmach and a nice lil @swarovski encrusted bandaid cuz she banged the f outta her knee and I didn’t want to change her look so that’s what we damn well did.”

Yesterday, my amazing stylist @karla_welch made me a bedazzled bandage for my skinned knee to go with the outfit I was wearing and honestly I think this should be a thing. pic.twitter.com/MwJl2jQayD — Busy Philipps (@BusyPhilipps) July 12, 2019

Philipps is known for taking fashion risks. Last month, the actress and TV host jumped in the pool while wearing a $1,600 Zimmermann maxi dress at her 40th birthday celebration in Mexico.

The elegant dive was captured in a moody music-video-like clip set to indie rock band Ra Ra Riot’s hit “Water,” which Philipps shared on her Instagram.

“I’d always wanted to do this,” she captioned the clip.

In May, Philipps revealed that her late-night talk series Busy Tonight, which premiered in 2018, wouldn’t be returning to E! for another season.

“They decided not to pick it up. … We’re meeting with people and seeing if there’s another place that makes sense for it to go because I would like to continue doing it. We would all like to figure out a way to continue to make [it],” she explained on her Instagram Story at the time.

Philipps added that she remains optimistic about the future of the show, saying, “I have faith in me. I hope that we can continue to do the show somewhere else. I hope that we figure that out. ‘Cause it does seem lame that there would be just one woman in late-night [TV] at a time.”