Busy Philipps spared no expense for her 40th birthday celebration, especially when it came to picking the perfect outfit for the occasion.

The actress, who turns 40 on June 25, hosted a lavish “destination wedding (to myself)” in honor of her milestone birthday at Flora Farms in San Jose del Cabo, Mexico. And she dressed in a romantic bridal-like design for the bash. Philipps wore a ethereal cutout Zimmermann maxi dress, which retails for $1,600 at Bergdorf Goodman, as she posed inside the decked out venue for a photo before the party started. She accessorized the summery look with a gold and turquoise statement necklace and matching earrings by jewelry designer and close friend Irene Neuwrith, who joined Philipps for her celebration.

Philipps explained the concept behind her destination wedding-themed birthday bash in the caption of her Instagram photo. “So I was thinking about turning 40. And it’s weird because my perpetual age is 19-sometimes 27 depending but now I’m 40(my birthday is the 25th actually) HOW AM I 40 YEARS OLD? Anyway. I decided I wanted to throw myself a destination wedding(to myself) for my 40th at one of my favorite places in the world @florafarms in Cabo,” she wrote.

Philipps continued: “This was, without question, one of the greatest, most fun, and beautiful nights of my life. Thank you thank you thank you to all of my friends and family who made this weekend the best of all time. 🌸❤️🌸”

As for her romantic dress, it’s headed straight for the dry cleaner. To cap off the evening of celebrating, Philipps did an elegant dive into the pool in a moody music-video-like clip set to Indie rock band Ra Ra Riot’s hit “Water,” which the social media maven shared on her Instagram.

Before the party, the actress enjoyed her relaxing Mexican getaway with some time at the beach with friends. On Sunday (two days before she turns 40) snapped a photo in a sexy string bikini and knit coverup jokingly writing, “She’s 40, not dead.”

Plenty of stars flooded Philipps’ comments with well-wishes and sweet messages for her birthday. “40 has never looked (or felt) so damn good. Happy Birthday, Busy! 💕,” Elizabeth Chambers said.

Julia Roberts wrote, “Happy Everything 💥💥💥💥♥️.”

Selma Blair, who turned 47 on June 23, wished her happy birthday and suggested they celebrate each other’s special days together soon. “Gorgeous Busy,” Blair said. “I am 47 today. Let’s celebrate together randomly sometime.”