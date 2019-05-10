So Many Celebs Have Worn This Under-$10 Natural Lipstick — and You Can Get It on Amazon

Image zoom Burt's Bees; J. Merritt/Getty Images

While your local drugstore is packed with affordable lipsticks, few actually feel great on your pout, come in a slew of stylish colors, and are formulated with natural, good-for-you ingredients, which is why both Amazon shoppers and much of Hollywood are obsessed with this stunner that features all of that and more.

Everyone from A-listers to Amazon reviewers (and even the pickiest of people!) — love to rock Burt’s Bees’ under-$10 lipstick. The natural lip product, which comes in 18 shades, has been worn on the red carpet by celebs like Gina Rodriguez, Emmy Rossum, Evan Rachel Wood, Natalia Dyer, and more, and has racked up hundreds of five-star reviews.

The silky lipstick is formulated with beeswax, raspberry seed oil, and vitamin E to coat lips in both color and moisture. And since it’s formulated without parabens, phthalates, petrolatum, and other icky ingredients, you can feel good about slathering it on your pout on the reg.

Fans of the lipstick also love that it comes in so many colors from pretty pinks and neutrals to bold reds and purples, all of which have made many awards show appearances.

Most recently, Gina Rodriguez of Jane the Virgin sported the affordable lipstick in its Nile Nude shade at the 2018 Academy Awards, while Stranger Things star Natalia Dyer, actress Greta Gerwig, and The Handmaid’s Tale Yvonne Strahovski all wore the lipstick in Peony Dew, Wine Wave, and Nile Nude, respectively, to the 2018 SAG Awards. Both Emmy Rossum and Evan Rachel Wood also donned the moisturizing lipstick in Blush Basin and Peony Dew at the 2017 Emmy Awards.

The red carpet regular, which you can get at Walmart, Jet, and even Bed Bath and Beyond, is also a popular Amazon find. Shoppers, including those who dislike most lip products, love its silky feel and non-drying formula. “As someone that hates lipstick, I really like this one,” one Amazon reviewer wrote. “Best lipstick I’ve tried in ages.”

“Over the years I have tried many Burt’s Bees products, and have settled upon the Orchid Ocean lipstick as my favorite,” another chimed in. “I love how richly pigmented it is and it is easy to control how much color I want. The color is more long lasting than the other shades I have tried as well. I will absolutely continue to buy this.”

“As a big fan of Burt’s chapsticks, I decided to give this one a try and I love it,” another chimed in. “Usually, before applying any lipstick, I need to use a chapstick, wait until it is completely dry and then apply lipstick. If I don’t, my lips look super dry and the product breaks on them. With this lipstick I don’t need to do so, which is a huge plus for me.”

Several celebs — including Gwyneth Paltrow, Evan Rachel Wood, and Claire Foy — have also worn the brand’s other affordable lip products like its equally inexpensive $9 liquid lipstick and $7 lip crayon. Kaley Cuoco even wore both the gorgeous Sedona Sands lip crayon and Niagara Nude liquid lipstick on her wedding day, according to Refinery29.

Since all of these products retail for less than $10, you can go ahead and treat yourself to one of each or a combination of your favorites. Stock up on several and they’ll still cost you less than a single tube of designer lipstick — no wonder they’re so popular.