So Many People Are Buying Burt’s Bees’ New Holiday Set, It Became Amazon’s #1 Beauty Product Overnight

When it comes to holiday sets, Burt’s Bees is one of the best. The popular beauty brand releases tons of festive stocking stuffers every year, filled with its customer (and celeb!) favorite chapstick, skincare, lotions, and more. The best part? You don’t have to wait until December to shop them — Burt’s Bees just dropped its 2019 collection, and Amazon shoppers are rapidly adding everything to their carts.

Burt’s Bees released its newest Fruit Mix Lip Balm Holiday Gift set today, and the under-$10 collectible has already spiked in sales over 2 million percent on Amazon. In fact, so many people are shopping it that it’s become the retail giant’s number one best-selling beauty product. The set comes with four lip balms — Pomegranate, Pink Grapefruit, Coconut and Pear, and Strawberry — packed in Burt’s Bees signature holiday tin. It’s currently available for preorder (it starts officially shipping in a few days on October 21), and it’s also 25 percent off if you order it right now.

Burt’s Bees lip balms have created a cult following for themselves since launching in the ‘90s thanks to its 100 percent natural formulas, enriched with nourishing ingredients like vitamin E. Even celebrities like Blake Lively use the beeswax-based balms, plus tons of other stars love its lipsticks. Not to mention, the lip balms have thousands of reviews on Amazon from shoppers who say it’s their “holy grail.”

This set isn’t the only festive drop from Burt’s Bees — it also released seven other gift sets, including some of its newest products (like a sheet mask, shea butter hand creams, and even a candle). Not to mention, nothing is over $15, so no wonder shoppers are so excited.

Below, shop all of Burt’s Bees 2019 holiday sets, and check out its entire storefront on Amazon here.

