Burberry Postpones Fall 2021 Fashion Show in the Wake of Prince Philip's Death

The digital show was set to take place on Wednesday April 14 but will be rescheduled as the royal family remains in their period of mourning

Burberry has postponed its women's fall 2021 fashion presentation in the wake of the death of Prince Philip, New York Times fashion critic Vanessa Friedman was first to report on Tuesday.

"Out of respect for the mourning period for Prince Philip, Burberry has postponed its Fall 2021 digital show, originally scheduled for 4/14. New time TBC," she tweeted.

Get push notifications with news, features and more.

The British fashion house was set to broadcast the show on its website with no live audience, similar to other fashion labels amid the coronavirus pandemic.

According to WWD, Burberry has a long history outfitting the royal family. The brand was granted a Royal Warrant — a mark of recognition to people or companies who regularly supply goods or services to HM The Queen, HRH The Duke of Edinburgh or HRH The Prince of Wales or their households — to Prince Charles as an Outfitter in 1990. In 1955, Queen Elizabeth granted Burberry a Royal Warrant as a Weatherproofer, as the brand is known for is well-crafted outerwear and all-weather gear.

The postponed presentation will probably take place after the Duke's funeral, which will be broadcasted live from St. George's Chapel, Windsor, on Saturday at 3 p.m. U.K. time (10 a.m. ET).

The funeral will take place entirely within the grounds of the castle and plans have been given final approval by the Queen but they "still very much reflect the personal wishes of the Duke. The occasion will still celebrate and recognize the Duke's life and his more than 70 years of service to the Queen, the U.K. and the Commonwealth."

It will be a ceremonial royal funeral and not a state funeral, which are generally reserved for monarchs. The funeral plans take into account the country's COVID guidelines and is "much reduced in scale with no public access," a Buckingham Palace spokesman said.

The late royal is currently lying at rest at Windsor Castle.

On the day of the funeral, Philip's coffin will be moved in a small ceremonial procession from the state entrance to the castle to the chapel. The funeral will begin with a nationally-observed minute's silence at 10 a.m. E.T.

Prince Phillip, the love of Queen Elizabeth's life, died on April 9. He was 99.