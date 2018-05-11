UPDATE 5/11/18: Target released the following statement to PEOPLE: “At Target, we have great respect for design rights. We are aware of the filing by Burberry and hope to address the matter in a reasonable manner.”

Target might be your one-stop shop for all things cleaning, clothes and furniture. But if a British clothing and accessories designer has its way, there’s one thing you’ll no longer be able to purchase: Burberry-inspired accessories.

The British clothing and accessories designer, who is known for its iconic beige, black and red check print, has filed a lawsuit against Target after the retailer has allegedly copied the print on multiple pieces of merchandise. The “copycat” pieces, Burberry claims, have “injured” Burberry’s reputation and “diluted” the distinctiveness of the well-known check print. Therefore, Burberry is seeking $2,000,000 for each trademark that Target has counterfeited and/or infringed, in addition to attorneys’ fees and costs.

Burberry v Target complaint

In documents obtained by PEOPLE, Burberry claims that Target has repeatedly copied their designs on scarves, bags and eyewear, even after receiving a cease-and-desist letter from the brand in 2017.