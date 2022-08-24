Burberry Celebrates Community in Its Latest Campaign Featuring Irina Shayk and the Compton Cowboys

Burberry is looking to the runway and beyond for its latest campaign.

For its new Autumn/Winter 2022 campaign, which is centered on community and unified self-expression, the British fashion house tapped a slew of models including Irina Shayk and members of the Compton Cowboys, the Los-Angeles based nonprofit organization responsible for reviving Black cowboy culture for a younger generation, to model its reimagined pieces.

"Building upon the house's code of duality, the campaign is a study of different identities," the house noted in a statement, adding that the womenswear and menswear collections "come together to present a daring recombination of distinct Burberry codes and a fresh proposition for the future."

Burberry's chief creative officer Riccardo Tisci collaborated with photographers Inez and Vinoodh and stylist Lotta Volkova to merge the past and future legacies of the brand.

While the womenswear collection is an ode to the brand's classic designs and introduces new bold and delicate pieces, its tailored menswear nods to the Compton Cowboys with a "modern reinterpretation of the Equestrian Knight Design — a symbol of our community spirit revived from the Burberry archive and highlighted throughout the collections."

Inez and Vinoodh/Burberry

The video campaign showcases some of the group's members, which includes nine cowboys and one cowgirl, in avant-garde pieces while they stride down the road on their horses.

Alongside the sartorial dedication, Burberry will also donate to the Black-owned organization to further support its "mission to uplift local African-American communities by combating stereotypes and building lasting skills through equestrianism and a connection to the outdoors."

"Burberry has been dedicated to helping communities through many programmes, from enabling access to the creative industries to championing organizations making a difference around the world," the house further stated on its continual efforts to uphold community voices.

Inez and Vinoodh/Burberry

In February, Compton Cowboys founder Randy Hook spoke to PEOPLE on his group's inspirational mission and his personal connection to the organization.

​​"My homies and I are all here today because we had horses," Hook told PEOPLE. "But so many of our friends and family didn't have that. They fell victim to the streets or ended up in jail, strung out on drugs or dead. Now we're using horses to reach the next generation, to keep kids off the streets and make them into decent human beings."

The concept was originally crafted by Hook's aunt Mayisha Akbar, whose son was injured in a gang-related shooting. To reunite her community, she created a horse-centered after-school program called Compton Junior Posse, now named Compton Junior Equestrians, that taught kids how to maintain her ranch and compete in rodeos. Today, under Hook, the group offers low-cost classes in riding, urban farming and animal care.

Randy Hook with the Compton Cowboys. Jay L. Clendenin / Los Angeles Times via Getty

The Compton Cowboys, Hook's initiative to expand their outreach, has now become a global social media phenomenon (they've garnered close to 200,000 followers) that's collaborated with high-fashion brands, pioneered social justice movements and, most importantly, empowered the youth.

"We're changing kids' lives and making it dope to be involved in your community and be civically engaged," Hook, a father of two young sons, shared.