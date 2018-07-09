Ah, summer. We’re finally in the season of frosé and pool floats — but alas, dreamy weather can be a nightmare for your strands (think frizz, sweat and a handful of other hair issues). That’s why PEOPLE is teaming with Bumble and bumble to help you solve your summer hair problems. Shop bumbleandbumble.com using code “PEOPLEHAIR” to receive 25 percent off and free shipping (!) site-wide until July 23. But first, check out a few of our go-tos when the forecast is calling for heat and humidity.

For Perfectly Air-Dried Hair

No one wants to plug in a hot tool during summer, but you’ve got to keep your natural texture in check, too. These cremes, specifically designed for fine (above, left) and thick (above, right) hair types alike, eliminate frizz while enhancing air-dried strands.

Bumble and bumble. Don't Blow It (Fine) and Don't Blow It (Thick)

For UV Protection

This fusion of oils and UV filters work together to soften even the most brittle strands.

Bumble and bumble. Hairdresser's Invisible Oil Heat/UV Protective Primer

For Oil-Free Roots

When sweltering weather exacerbates oil production on your scalp, extend the life of your style with a few spritzes of this dry shampoo. Bonus: These versions go a step further, with the traditional can (right) using French pink clay to soak up excess oil, while the Nourishing option (left) revives dry ends.

Bumble and bumble. Prêt-a-powder Tres Invisible (Nourishing) Dry Shampoo and Prêt-a-powder Tres Invisible Dry Shampoo

For Volume

Mist this iconic texturizer throughout damp hair for your best beach waves ever.

Bumble and bumble. Surf Spray

For Shine

If exposure to the elements has destroyed your hair color, try perking up your hue with an at-home gloss. These treatments — which will brighten sun-ravaged strands — are the secret to preventing you from prematurely running to your colorist.

Bumble and bumble. Color Glosses