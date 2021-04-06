This $27 Maxi Dress Is One of Amazon’s Most Wished-for Items

Profile Menu
The maxi dress could be the perfect garment for the in-between weather of spring. The length of the skirt provides enough coverage to keep you warm, yet its loose silhouette can withstand the occasional temperature spike. It makes sense, then, that one of Amazon's most wished-for clothing items right now is a dress that falls just above the ankle.
The Buenos Ninos Spaghetti Strap Maxi Dress has an extra-wide skirt, which gives it a flattering gathered look from every angle. Its simple pull-on design is stunning worn alone, but it can easily be dressed up with a belt, a cardigan, or your favorite jean jacket. Plus, adjustable straps allow for a personalized fit with every wear.
The flowy dress even has discreet side pockets, so it's as functional as it is comfortable. With every color clocking in at under $30, you really can't go wrong.
Buy It! Buenos Ninos Spaghetti Strap Army Green Maxi Dress, $26.99; amazon.com
The Buenos Ninos dress has earned nearly 4,000 perfect ratings from shoppers who rave about its laid-back feel. "I absolutely love this summer dress," one wrote. "It has a carefree, feminine, boho look. It's light and airy — perfect for the summer heat."
It's even available in a jumpsuit variation, which customers love just as much. Like the original dress, it has adjustable straps, hidden pockets, and an easy, breezy fit.
The jumpsuit "is lightweight without being see-through and beyond comfortable," said another reviewer. "It's cute, the colors are exactly what appear as advertised. And to top it off, pockets! Buy it. You won't be disappointed!"
You can order the Buenos Ninos Spaghetti Strap Maxi Dress and Jumpsuit in 44 colors and patterns, from classic army green to a standout daisy print. No matter which version you buy, it's likely to become your new go-to for upcoming outdoor festivities.
Buy It! Buenos Ninos Spaghetti Strap Gray Tie Dye Maxi Jumpsuit, $24.99; amazon.com
Buy It! Buenos Ninos Spaghetti Strap Wild Leopard Maxi Dress, $26.99; amazon.com
Buy It! Buenos Ninos Spaghetti Strap Daisy Flower Maxi Jumpsuit, $24.99; amazon.com
Buy It! Buenos Ninos Spaghetti Strap Navy Blue Maxi Dress, $26.99; amazon.com
Buy It! Buenos Ninos Spaghetti Strap Blue and White Maxi Jumpsuit, $26.99; amazon.com
