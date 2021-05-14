This Amazon Shopper-Loved Bag with 2,600 Five-Star Ratings Is Incredibly Roomy (and Comes in 17 Gorgeous Colors)
If you thought you had to venture to an outlet mall or wait for a huge sale to afford a designer-quality bag, you haven't seen this Amazon find.
Thousands of Amazon shoppers rave about this ″gorgeous″ under-$100 tote bucket bag from Bostanten. The leather tote has earned over 2,600 five-star ratings from owners who love its classic look, roomy interior, and high-quality materials. In fact, many say it's on par with bags from designer brands. And here's the best part: At full price, it's just $80, making it much more affordable than similar-looking leather styles that can go for thousands of dollars.
The spacious handbag is large enough to house laptops, tablets, and even a spare pair of shoes. Plus, it comes with an array of handy design features, like a magnetic closure and exterior pockets for your phone and other small items. The leather shoulder bag comes in 17 colors, including neutrals like black and gray and bolder shades like red and yellow. And every tote comes with two straps, a solid style and a patterned one, giving you even more ways to wear it.
Shoppers also appreciate the interior pouch that comes inside each bag. It features several pockets for organizing items and cards, and because it's removable, you can easily switch your stuff from one handbag to another. "For a disorganized gal, it's perfect," one reviewer wrote. "There is plenty of room inside, and the best part is the inside pouch is removable. I bought it to give as a gift, but I can't bear to give it away. Love it!"
Many reviewers are also wildly impressed by its high-end look and materials, describing its quality as "equal or better than most designer bags."
"This is the purse I have always been looking for, but never found," another reviewer wrote. "It is quality leather with heavy-duty grommets where the straps attach. The outside pockets and purse have magnetic snaps for closure. This is a top-of-the-line designer bag as far as I'm concerned!"
Even though the popular piece is a steal without a sale, now's a great time to snag your favorite color because you'll score a special discount on a matching wallet. Just add both to your cart and you'll see the savings appear during checkout. And since they're both Prime-eligible, your new designer-like finds will be at your doorstep in no time — no outlet trip necessary.
