This Amazon Shopper-Loved Bag with 2,600 Five-Star Ratings Is Incredibly Roomy (and Comes in 17 Gorgeous Colors)

Shoppers also appreciate the interior pouch that comes inside each bag. It features several pockets for organizing items and cards, and because it's removable, you can easily switch your stuff from one handbag to another. "For a disorganized gal, it's perfect," one reviewer wrote. "There is plenty of room inside, and the best part is the inside pouch is removable. I bought it to give as a gift, but I can't bear to give it away. Love it!"