Bubba Wallace's Velvet Wedding Tuxedo Had 2 Hidden Messages Inside

NASCAR driver Bubba Wallace wed his longtime love Amanda Carter during a New Year’s Eve ceremony on Saturday

By Emily Strohm
and
Michelle Lee
Michelle Lee

Editorial Assistant, Style & Beauty, PEOPLE

Published on January 3, 2023 06:52 PM
Bubba Wallace Wedding
Photo: Anastasiia Photography

On his wedding day, Bubba Wallace said his "I Dos" with his heart on his sleeve — and two meaningful messages inside of his tux.

The 29-year-old NASCAR driver wed his long time love Amanada Carter on New Year's Eve during an "intimate and romantic" ceremony planned by Fabulously Created Events.

For the special occasion, Wallace turned to suit designer Mitch Purgason of Stitched by Mitch, who custom designed the dark wine tuxedo jacket and cashmere and silk pants which featured nods to the groom himself.

One of the details includes Wallace's birth year, which Purgason tells PEOPLE is a mainstay in any of his bespoke designs for the professional driver.

"Every suit that I make Bubba I include 'Est 1993' the year he was born embroidered somewhere hidden either on his pants or his jacket," he shares of the signature touch.

Purgason also showcased the color orange, Wallace's favorite, even in the smallest of details. "I also feature a Milanese tri-colored buttonhole. Something that can only be done by hand, and that's usually a gradient of the color that he is wearing."

Wallace's groomsmen also donned suits designed in Italy and made from an ombre textured wool manufactured from the same mill that makes the iconic James Bond suits.

For her walk down the aisle, Carter wore a bridal gown by Madam Burcu Couture and shoes by Lola Cruz.

Bubba Wallace Wedding
Anastasiia Photography

Wallace and Carter's nuptials, which were held at the the JW Marriott in Charlotte in North Carolina, comes one year after their July 2021 engagement. Wallace popped the question after five years of dating his then-girlfriend.

"Getting married, and starting a new life together, I'm just so excited to have a good one in my corner," Wallace told PEOPLE of the couple's big day. "We have so much fun together."

When it came to the affair, the two wanted to channel both the romantic feel of a traditional wedding and the party vibe of a New Year's Eve bash.

"We wanted the ceremony, (which was held on the hotel's 4th floor) to be formal, and then as soon as you walk down the staircase to the reception, we wanted the whole mood to flip," Carter revealed to PEOPLE of the event's layout. "The flowers are changing from white to vibrant with pinks, purples, reds, with a lot of sparkle and shine in the room. We wanted the reception to feel like a New Year's Eve party."

Starting off 2023 as newlyweds, Wallace and Carter plan to jet off on their honeymoon to Bora Bora before Wallace gets back to racing when the new NASCAR season begins in February.

"We just have such a good bond. I love the time we spend together. We could sit around together all day every day and we don't get tired of one another," Carter told PEOPLE, adding, "And he's also handsome and charming."

