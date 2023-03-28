BTS' Jungkook Turns Up the Heat in Sexy Abs-Baring Photo Shoot as Calvin Klein's New Global Ambassador

BTS' Jungkook (and his washboard abs!) just got hired for a new role.

The South Korean pop star — whose full name is Jungkook Jeon — was announced as Calvin Klein's new global brand ambassador Tuesday, and the singer's new campaign pics are certainly shaking the internet.

Shot by photographer Park Jong Ha, the 25-year-old poses in the clothing label's signature '90s-inspired silhouettes from the Spring 2023 collection, including the relax-fitted jeans and denim tops and outwear.

Though shot in black-and-white, the photos are brought to life as he wears nothing but a jean jacket (left unbuttoned to flaunt his toned physique) and a pair of Calvin Klein underwear peeking over his mid-rise jeans.

Park Jong Ha

Working with the fashion industry staple is a "special" opportunity for Jungkook, who says that it'll allow him to connect with fans further.

"I have been a fan of Calvin Klein for a long time, and I'm thrilled to be their newest global ambassador. This partnership is very special, as Calvin Klein's heritage and brand values resonate with me," he noted in a press release.

He continued: "My music is how I communicate with my fans around the world, and I see this partnership as an opportunity to connect with them in a new way. I'm incredibly excited for people to see a new side of me in this first campaign for the brand."

Never miss a story — sign up for PEOPLE's free daily newsletter to stay up to date on the best of what PEOPLE has to offer, from juicy celebrity news to compelling human interest stories.

Park Jong Ha

Since the K-Pop septet announced their temporary hiatus last year Jungkook, alongside his bandmates, have been tacking on solo projects to their already stacked portfolios (as well as coordinating their military enlistment, which is mandatory of all able-bodied men in South Korea).

Last June, he teamed up with pop singer Charlie Puth on the summer jam "Left & Right." He also put on an all-star performance at the 2022 Fifa World Cup opening ceremony, where he danced and sang the night away to his song "Dreamers," a single off of the event's official soundtrack.

However, Jungkook isn't the only one who's been inducted into the designer fashion world – his co-members Jimin (Park Jimin), Suga (Min Yoongi), J-Hope (Jung Hoseok) and V (Kim Taehyung) have signed on with Dior, Valentino, Louis Vuitton and Celine respectively.