BTS' Jungkook Turns Up the Heat in Sexy Abs-Baring Photo Shoot as Calvin Klein's New Global Ambassador

The "Left and Right" singer is the latest among his BTS members to join a high-fashion brand

By
Michelle Lee
Michelle Lee

Editorial Assistant, Style & Beauty, PEOPLE

People Editorial Guidelines
Published on March 28, 2023 07:02 PM
JUNG KOOK publicity
Photo: Park Jong Ha

BTS' Jungkook (and his washboard abs!) just got hired for a new role.

The South Korean pop star — whose full name is Jungkook Jeon — was announced as Calvin Klein's new global brand ambassador Tuesday, and the singer's new campaign pics are certainly shaking the internet.

Shot by photographer Park Jong Ha, the 25-year-old poses in the clothing label's signature '90s-inspired silhouettes from the Spring 2023 collection, including the relax-fitted jeans and denim tops and outwear.

Though shot in black-and-white, the photos are brought to life as he wears nothing but a jean jacket (left unbuttoned to flaunt his toned physique) and a pair of Calvin Klein underwear peeking over his mid-rise jeans.

JUNG KOOK publicity
Park Jong Ha

Working with the fashion industry staple is a "special" opportunity for Jungkook, who says that it'll allow him to connect with fans further.

"I have been a fan of Calvin Klein for a long time, and I'm thrilled to be their newest global ambassador. This partnership is very special, as Calvin Klein's heritage and brand values resonate with me," he noted in a press release.

He continued: "My music is how I communicate with my fans around the world, and I see this partnership as an opportunity to connect with them in a new way. I'm incredibly excited for people to see a new side of me in this first campaign for the brand."

Never miss a story — sign up for PEOPLE's free daily newsletter to stay up to date on the best of what PEOPLE has to offer, from juicy celebrity news to compelling human interest stories.

JUNG KOOK publicity
Park Jong Ha

Since the K-Pop septet announced their temporary hiatus last year Jungkook, alongside his bandmates, have been tacking on solo projects to their already stacked portfolios (as well as coordinating their military enlistment, which is mandatory of all able-bodied men in South Korea).

Last June, he teamed up with pop singer Charlie Puth on the summer jam "Left & Right." He also put on an all-star performance at the 2022 Fifa World Cup opening ceremony, where he danced and sang the night away to his song "Dreamers," a single off of the event's official soundtrack.

However, Jungkook isn't the only one who's been inducted into the designer fashion world – his co-members Jimin (Park Jimin), Suga (Min Yoongi), J-Hope (Jung Hoseok) and V (Kim Taehyung) have signed on with Dior, Valentino, Louis Vuitton and Celine respectively.

Related Articles
julia roberts
Julia Roberts Debuts Bold Bangs at Chopard Event in Switzerland: 'New Hair Cut!'
Rachel Bradshaw Wedding . Full credit line –  Stacia Morgan of Stacia Morgan Photography.
Terry Bradshaw's Daughter Rachel Talks Grace Kelly-Inspired Wedding Dress and 'Badass' Reception Jumpsuit
Doja Cat Reveals Her Forehead Acne in up-close selfie After Hitting Billboard Red Carpet
Doja Cat Posts Close-Up Selfie Revealing Forehead Acne After iHeartRadio Music Awards Win
Irina Shayk Shares Bikini Thirst Trap To Instagram
Irina Shayk Shares Racy Bikini Photos on Instagram: 'Thirst Day'
succession burberry bag
How a $2,890 Burberry Handbag Became the Unexpected Breakout Star of the 'Succession' Premiere
victoria justice
Victoria Justice Puts on a Brave Face While Getting Her First Tattoo in Malibu: See Her Fresh Ink!
Blac Chyna Wears Kim Kardashian Shirt
Blac Chyna Publicly Supports Kim Kardashian by Wearing Shirt with Her Face on It: 'Respect' 
Adam Sandler
Adam Sandler Describes His 'Sandlercore' Style Aesthetic to Pal Drew Barrymore
See the Engagement Ring Zach Shallcross Proposed to Kaity Biggar with on Bachelor Finale
'Bachelor' Zach Shallcross Proposed to Kaity Biggar with a 'Huge, Disco Ball' Engagement Ring: See Pics!
Johnny Wujek
Johnny Wujek's 'Evolution' from Katy Perry's Costumer to His Own Watch Line Was 'Divine Timing'
Jennifer Lopez
Last Night's Look: The Must-See Celebrity Outfits of the Week
Dua Lipa/Instagram
Dua Lipa Rocks Itty-Bitty Hello Kitty Bikini While 'Living on Island Time' During Tropical Getaway
Florence Pugh Cut Her Own Hair in A Good Person Scene: 'I Found It Really Liberating'. https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=phRXBLwcy5I&t=111s. Credit MGM
Florence Pugh Cut Her Own Hair in 'A Good Person' Scene: 'I Found It Really Liberating'
Gwyneth Paltrow Skiing Lawsuit, Park City, United States
Gwyneth Paltrow's Courtroom Style Is Peak Gwyneth, from Her $1,450 Boots to Her $595 Sweater
Gisele Bundchen Flaunts Her Supermodel Body For A Louis Vuitton Photo Shoot On Miami Beach, Florida
Gisele Bündchen Models Sexy Swimsuit on Set After Bombshell Interview About Tom Brady Divorce
beyonce
Beyoncé and Adidas Agree to Terminate Ivy Park Partnership: Reports