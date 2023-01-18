BTS' Jimin Kicks Off 2023 as Dior's New Global Ambassador – See His Moody Campaign!

The South Korean musician stars in a new Dior campaign as his first initiative with the label

By
Michelle Lee
Michelle Lee

Editorial Assistant, Style & Beauty, PEOPLE

People Editorial Guidelines
Published on January 18, 2023 11:24 AM
Dior announcing BTS member Jimin as its new global ambassador https://www.dropbox.com/sh/8ij3z4taqzdpqvf/AABSZ1MIqjiFbzX7e9dgrzxoa?dl=0
Photo: Dior

BTS' Jimin is melting our "hearts into two" with his new fashion gig.

On Tuesday the K-Pop superstar, whose full name is Park Ji-min, was announced as Dior's new global brand ambassador.

The 27-year-old singer and dancer shared the "Dynamite" news on Instagram, writing, "So thrilled to start a journey with @Dior!" He then wrote in Korean, "Honored to be Dior's Global Ambassador! Stay tuned for a lot of things to come!"

Dior announcing BTS member Jimin as its new global ambassador https://www.dropbox.com/sh/8ij3z4taqzdpqvf/AABSZ1MIqjiFbzX7e9dgrzxoa?dl=0
Dior

On Instagram, the brand noted that Jimin was the perfect pick for the role as he "exemplifies the timeless spirit and singularity" of the brand, adding, "As he continues a bond created in 2019 with @MrKimJones, who designed #BTS stage looks, the singer solidifies his friendship with the House more than ever."

Jones, Dior Men's artistic director, previously designed stage looks for Jimin and his six BTS members — Jin, Suga, RM, J-Hope, V and Jungkook — for the septet's "Love Yourself: Speak Yourself" tour over three years ago.

Dior announcing BTS member Jimin as its new global ambassador https://www.dropbox.com/sh/8ij3z4taqzdpqvf/AABSZ1MIqjiFbzX7e9dgrzxoa?dl=0
Dior

The moody campaign shows the multi-hyphenate clad in classic statement pieces pulled from the house's Summer 2023 collection.

In one look, Jimin wears a turquoise leather jacket accessorized with a bold seashell necklace, trousers and boots. In another, he models a "sportswear-inspired look" — a forest green fleece sweater and combat boots — that taps into "Monsieur Dior's passion for the outdoors."

He also sports a heartthrob hairstyle — a longer cut with piecey bangs with hints of gray strands.

LOS ANGELES, CA - FEBRUARY 10: South Korean boy band BTS backstage during the 61st Annual GRAMMY Awards at Staples Center on February 10, 2019 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by John Shearer/Getty Images for The Recording Academy)
BTS. John Shearer/Getty for The Recording Academy

Jimin's new role comes off the heels of his latest single, "Vibe" which he featured on alongside K-Pop veteran, Taeyang of Big Bang.

Each member of BTS have been actively partaking in solo endeavors since the group's label announced that they will "move forward with plans to fulfill their military service" in South Korea, where law requires all able-bodied men to serve. Jin, whose full name is Kim Seok-jin and is the eldest member, enlisted in December and is the first one to have done so.

Related Articles
Kim Kardashian Gives Herself Hilarious ‘British Chav’ Makeover
Kim Kardashian Gives Herself Hilarious 'British Chav' Extreme Makeover on TikTok
Naomi Campbell attends the Dior Homme Fall/Winter 2022/2023 show as part of Paris Fashion Week on January 21, 2022 in Paris, France. (Photo by Kristy Sparow/Getty Images); Harry Brant attends the Christian Dior Haute Couture Fall/Winter 2016-2017 show as part of Paris Fashion Week on July 4, 2016 in Paris, France. (Photo by Stephane Cardinale - Corbis/Corbis via Getty Images)
Naomi Campbell Remembers Godson Harry Brant 2 Years After His Death: 'I Think of You Today'
Tom Brady Carries Louis Vuitton Bag from Collection Modeled by Gisele Bundchen
Tom Brady Carries Louis Vuitton Bag from Campaign Starring Gisele Bündchen Ahead of Season-Ending Loss
BRITNEY SPEARS AND DONATELLA VERSACE VERSACE SPRING SUMMER 2003 FASHION SHOW, MILAN, ITALY - 01 OCT 2002
Donatella Versace on 'Amazing' Time Designing Britney Spears Wedding Dress: She Was 'So Liberated'
Mary J. Blige during her Birthday Celebration at Cipriani Wall Street on January 14, 2023 in New York City.
Mary J. Blige Shines at Her Star-Studded 52nd Birthday Bash in Skin-Baring, Sequin Micro-Mini
2022 AMA's Arrivals
Machine Gun Kelly Hits Back at His Fashion Critics: 'Keep Your Insecurities to Yourself' 
Kate Hudson
Last Night's Look: The Must-See Celebrity Outfits from the Week
Sadie Grace LeNoble and Christina Applegate
Christina Applegate's Daughter Wore Late Rocker Scott Weiland's '90s Suit to Critics Choice Awards
Lori Harvey birthday
Lori Harvey Shares Birthday Photo Booth Snaps with Boyfriend Damson Idris, Hailey Bieber and More
What it’s like you’ve never seen temporary tattoos before!
Brie Larson Shows Off New Body Art Sleeve: 'Like You've Never Seen Temporary Tattoos Before!'
Machine Gun Kelly Milan Fashion Week Men Fall/Winter 23-24 Dolce & Gabbana Fashion Show - Front Row Milan, Italy Milan Fashion Week Men, Dolce & Gabbana Fashion Show, Front Row, Milan, Italy - 14 Jan 2023
Machine Gun Kelly Shines in Head-to-Toe Silver in Italy: 'If Jules from Euphoria Went to Milan'
John Legend skincare line Loved01
John Legend Launches Personal Care Brand Loved01 — and Everything Is $15 and Under!
Amanda Seyfried
Amanda Seyfried Has Wardrobe Malfunction at Critics Choice Awards as Her Dress 'Keeps Breaking'
Amanda Seyfried attends the 28th Annual Critics Choice Awards at Fairmont Century Plaza on January 15, 2023 in Los Angeles, California.
Amanda Seyfried Takes Home Critics Choice Win for 'The Dropout' Dressed Like a Golden Statue
Janelle Monáe attends the 28th Annual Critics Choice Awards at Fairmont Century Plaza on January 15, 2023 in Los Angeles, California.
Janelle Monáe Commands Critics Choice Awards Red Carpet in See-Through Gown with Bold Cutouts
Anya Taylor-Joy attends the 28th Annual Critics Choice Awards at Fairmont Century Plaza on January 15, 2023 in Los Angeles, California.
Anya Taylor-Joy Wears Sheer Dress and More Than 25 Carats of Diamonds at Critics Choice Awards