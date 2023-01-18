BTS' Jimin Kicks Off 2023 as Dior's New Global Ambassador – See His Moody Campaign!

BTS' Jimin is melting our "hearts into two" with his new fashion gig.

On Tuesday the K-Pop superstar, whose full name is Park Ji-min, was announced as Dior's new global brand ambassador.

The 27-year-old singer and dancer shared the "Dynamite" news on Instagram, writing, "So thrilled to start a journey with @Dior!" He then wrote in Korean, "Honored to be Dior's Global Ambassador! Stay tuned for a lot of things to come!"

Dior

On Instagram, the brand noted that Jimin was the perfect pick for the role as he "exemplifies the timeless spirit and singularity" of the brand, adding, "As he continues a bond created in 2019 with @MrKimJones, who designed #BTS stage looks, the singer solidifies his friendship with the House more than ever."

Jones, Dior Men's artistic director, previously designed stage looks for Jimin and his six BTS members — Jin, Suga, RM, J-Hope, V and Jungkook — for the septet's "Love Yourself: Speak Yourself" tour over three years ago.

Dior

The moody campaign shows the multi-hyphenate clad in classic statement pieces pulled from the house's Summer 2023 collection.

In one look, Jimin wears a turquoise leather jacket accessorized with a bold seashell necklace, trousers and boots. In another, he models a "sportswear-inspired look" — a forest green fleece sweater and combat boots — that taps into "Monsieur Dior's passion for the outdoors."

He also sports a heartthrob hairstyle — a longer cut with piecey bangs with hints of gray strands.

BTS. John Shearer/Getty for The Recording Academy

Jimin's new role comes off the heels of his latest single, "Vibe" which he featured on alongside K-Pop veteran, Taeyang of Big Bang.

Each member of BTS have been actively partaking in solo endeavors since the group's label announced that they will "move forward with plans to fulfill their military service" in South Korea, where law requires all able-bodied men to serve. Jin, whose full name is Kim Seok-jin and is the eldest member, enlisted in December and is the first one to have done so.