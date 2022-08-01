BTS' J-Hope Goes Grunge with Messy Mullet and Baggy Clothes as for Lollapalooza Transformation
BTS' J-Hope is switching up his signature style.
On Sunday, the South Korean performer, 28, made his solo debut while headlining the Lollapalooza music festival in Chicago.
Not only did he show off his rapping skills and some serious dance moves he also rocked out in his new edgy, alternative look which mirrors the sentiment of his first solo album Jack in the Box.
Throughout his performance he rocked a brown, heavily waved '80s-inspired mullet with textured long bangs, hopping on the ever trendy wolf-cut trend.
When it came to fashion, the "MORE" rapper wore contrasting black and white looks.
For his all-black ensemble, he wore baggy Louis Vuitton monogrammed jeans, a ripped oversize tee shirt and platform sneakers. For accessories he sported a pair of graphic gloves and a charm necklace.
And, for the second half of his set, he carried the oversized silhouette into an all-white outfit, which included a baggy button up shirt and cargo pants as well as a set of turquoise gloves and yellow-green sunglasses styled as a headband.
Penned #hobipalooza by BTS Army (the septet's official fandom name) on social media, J-Hope's performance included songs from his latest release, his 2018 mixtape Hope World, solo songs from BTS's albums (in addition to a fun tropical remix of the group's summer hit "Dynamite") and a performance of "Chicken Noodle Soup" with collaborator Becky G.
In an interview with Rolling Stone, he opened up about his arduous rehearsal for the massive set.
"It's actually a huge challenge for me as artist J-Hope. It's a very important momentum to just to go forward," he told the outlet via a translator. "So I actually had to prepare really hard since it's a very meaningful moment and an important part of my artistry. After this performance, maybe I'm going to feel a lot of things. I'm sure it's going to help me as an artist to take the next step."
On July 15, the same day of Jack in the Box's release, the "Daydream" singer also spoke with the publication about the recording process and working outside of BTS.
"Since I'm the first one to go solo, I feel a sense of responsibility and there's definitely some pressure as well," he told the outlet, referring to the group's recently announced temporary hiatus. "Jack in the Box is filled only with things I personally wanted to do, almost to the point where I worry to myself, 'Did I focus too much on solely what I wanted to do?' I think that's where the half nervousness comes from."
Music aside, the multi-talented star is always sure to make a statement whether he's solo, performing alongside his BTS members or if he's hanging backstage with his favorite artists.
In April, was all smiles next to Lady Gaga as he met with the Chromatica singer backstage at one of her Lady Gaga Jazz & Piano Las Vegas shows.
Sharing an Instagram photo of the meet up, the two musicians looked dapper in their own way – Gaga in a vinyl suit with a bezaddlez tux jacket and J-Hope in an oversized black-and-blue Canadian tuxedo.
"Every comment from her for me will stay with me for my whole life," J-Hope wrote. "@ladygaga, my queen forever!!!" he wrote in the post's captions, only having kind words for Gaga.