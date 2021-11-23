Amazon Shoppers Say This Is 'the Cutest, Warmest' Pullover They Own — and It's Only $35
Do you have a go-to sweater or sweatshirt you can't help but reach for again and again? Many of us have one (or a few) that have become favorites thanks to the style, comfort, and warmth they offer. In case you're looking for a new sweatshirt to add to your cozy winter rotation, Amazon shoppers are scooping up this $35 teddy find that's available in plenty of colors.
The BTFBM Teddy Pullover is made from 85 percent polyester and 15 percent rayon, and it has more than 2,700 five-star ratings. The sweatshirt features a quarter-zip that you can choose to close or leave open depending on the temperature outside and the look you're hoping to achieve. Between the fabric and the design, Amazon shoppers say it has quickly become their favorite pullover.
Buy It! BTFBM Teddy Pullover, $34.99; amazon.com
One of the 700 five-star reviewers called it "the cutest, warmest" sweatshirt they've worn, comparing it to more expensive styles with similar materials. "The inside is just as soft as the outside all the way through... I'm in love! I'm very cold-natured and I'm so excited to be able to wear something not only warm, but ultra cute!"
The teddy quarter-zip pullover is available in small, medium, large, and extra-large sizes. The brand suggests ordering your typical size, but some shoppers note the sweatshirt runs large, so they suggest sizing down if you want a more fitted look.
"It's cozy, fluffy, does not shed, and fits like a glove," shared another reviewer. "I ordered a small and wanted it to fit perfectly, not swallowing me like other pullovers. I 10/10 recommend buying this."
"I never leave reviews, but I had to for this," added a third reviewer, who also shared they wash the quarter-zip sweatshirt inside out and dry it on a delicate setting. "This is seriously the softest and most comfortable pullover I've ever owned. I wear a small/medium in tops and ordered a large for an oversized fit. I've been wearing it a ton since it arrived and it's kept me so warm… Overall, I love this pullover and I'll be ordering more colors."
Shop for a BTFBM Teddy Pullover to wear with leggings while you lounge or with jeans as you pop around town. It's available in more than 20 solid and buffalo check colors, and the soft design is likely to become a warm new go-to.