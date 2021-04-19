Women Love the Flattering Ruching on This Under-$30 T-Shirt Dress from Amazon

Profile Menu
Join Now
My Account
Follow Us
People is on Community!
Text us for exclusive photos and videos, royal news, and way more.
Text: 212-479-1704
If you're thinking about trading in your sweatpants for "real clothes" this summer, but you still want to stay comfortable, a T-shirt dress is the perfect solution. You'll look and feel put together without giving up your loungewear lifestyle. And with ruched detailing across the front, this $29 T-shirt dress will also give you shape.
This popular short-sleeved dress has a V-neckline with buttons, ruched fabric around the midsection, and a cross-front hemline. It's made from a blend of polyester and rayon that one shopper called "soft and not see-through at all." You can choose from 11 colors and sizes small through extra large.
And as for styling, it doesn't get more versatile than a T-shirt dress. Wear this piece over a bathing suit at the beach, with sneakers and a denim jacket to run errands, and even with a pair of heels and statement jewelry for a night out.
"I love this dress so much I just ordered another one in a different color," one reviewer wrote. "[It's] just fitted enough without being clingy, and the ruching on the side makes it very flattering. It is so soft and perfect for summer days with cute flats or sandals. It's my new fave — feels like pajamas but looks like I tried."
A second shopper added: "This dress fit perfectly. I just had a baby, and I'm still testing the waters with fitted dresses, and I absolutely loved it. The inside even has a lining, so you don't see the outline of your underwear, which is also nice."
As you start to venture out more this spring and summer, you'll be glad to have this cute-yet-comfy ruched T-shirt dress in your closet. Shop more colors of the dress on Amazon below.
Do you love a good deal? Sign up for PEOPLE's Shopping newsletter to stay up-to-date on the latest sales, plus celebrity fashion, home decor and more.