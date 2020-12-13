This Pullover Has the Same Cozy Features as a Typical Sweatshirt, but Is ‘Flattering and Dressier Looking’

If you think about your favorite closet staples, whether it’s a pair of flattering sculpting jeans or comfortable cushioned boots, the one characteristic they probably all share is functional features. Take, for example, this beloved pullover from Amazon that’s racked up more than 2,000 perfect ratings. It’s cute, of course, but it also comes with a front kangaroo pocket as well as a lightweight texture that makes it a true wardrobe essential year-round.