Shoppers Say This Newly Released Wrap Dress Is the Perfect Little Black Dress, and It’s Only $25

Our days are about to start getting longer and warmer, and Amazon shoppers have of course begun taking notice. Plenty have already picked up spring-perfect styles like quick-dry joggers and comfy culottes, but aside from those, reviewers have also been raving about BTFBM’s flattering V-neck wrap dress.

In fact, shoppers are such big fans of the dress that it’s become one of Amazon’s top-selling new releases. The high-waisted polka dot number is currently the fourth best-seller in its category, and many reviewers have called it a “gorgeous dress for the spring.” Some even say that its black version (one of seven colorways that you can choose from) is the “perfect little black dress.” But the best news, though? You can get it for just $25.

Made from a soft chiffon, this dress is super breathable and versatile — from weddings to date nights, shoppers said that the dress can easily be made to look more formal or casual, depending on the occasion. While it’s designed with an elastic waist that ensures a comfortable fit, the dress also includes a detachable waist tie that adds a form-fitting flare.

“This dress is absolutely darling,” said a reviewer. “Got it for spring and imagine wearing it with a cute jean jacket and some booties. The fit is comfortable and there’s a nice lining underneath for comfort.”

What’s more, those who bought BTFBM’s wrap dress say that its low cost doesn’t sacrifice its quality. “The fabric is double lined so you don’t need to worry about it being see-through or having to wear a slip,” wrote a shopper, who also added, “This dress is definitely a favorite in my rotation right now.”

With a 4.4-star rating, BTFBM’s wrap dress is certainly poised to garner more fans. Check out three of the seven colorways you can get below now, and prepare to swap out your warm sweaters for these spring-appropriate dresses.

