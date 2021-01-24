Shop

This $26 Mini Dress Just Debuted on Amazon, but It’s Already Skyrocketing Up the Best-Sellers List

Hundreds of shoppers are falling in love
By Kami Phillips
January 23, 2021 10:00 PM
Comfy loungewear sets, joggers, and sweaters have found themselves on heavy rotation as of late. And while we're all about hanging out in our coziest sweats, sometimes it's nice to remember what it feels like to get dressed up. Luckily, we've just found a dress that's so drop-dead gorgeous, we'll use any excuse to wear it. After all, Valentine's Day is just around the corner.

It only debuted on Amazon on January 1, but this adorable long-sleeve faux wrap dress by BTFBM has already racked up hundreds of five-star customer ratings — and it's showing no sign of slowing down. It's so popular, in fact, that it's already on Amazon's Best-Sellers list and is ranking as the number one best-seller in its category, women's dresses. Need we say more?

Made of a 100 percent polyester fabric with Swiss dot detail, the BTFBM dress is perfectly flowy and easy to wear. It's extremely flattering on most body types thanks to its faux wrap-style elastic waistline and A-line silhouette. You can show a little skin with the v-neckline and asymmetrical hem, and the style is complete with its detachable belt and voluminous sleeves.

"This is such a cute, flirty, and flattering dress," one reviewer wrote. "The belt adds to it, too, because you can make this dress slightly sexier by showing off your waistline. This dress can be worn casually with some boots or turned fancy with some heels. It's also super comfy and lightweight."

"This is a very cute dress," said another shopper. "I really like the Swiss dots on the sleeves and they have a flattering look. This is a dress you can wear with a business jacket or on a date. It also has an underskirt that makes the dress not transparent."

Available in five colors — including emerald green, teal, and marigold — the BTFBM faux wrap dress is the perfect piece to wear when you're looking to give your good old sweatpants a break. As one shopper wrote, "Do yourself a favor and buy this dress."

