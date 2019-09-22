This Adorable $30 Leopard Cardigan Is the Ultimate Combo of Fall's Two Hottest Trends

Image zoom

When it comes to viral fashion fads, it’s safe to say the leopard midi skirt took the trophy for summer’s hottest wardrobe staple — and the trendy print doesn’t appear to be leaving our closets anytime soon. It’s even found its way onto the defining sweater trend of fall 2019, the cardigan, that practically every celeb in Hollywood is wearing now.

Say hello to your next favorite animal-print piece that’s spot on for fall, the leopard maxi cardigan. As luck would have it, the popular leopard sweater that’s been making the rounds on our Instagram feeds is available at none other than on Amazon — and it’s only $30. Shoppers are already obsessed with this adorable BTFBM Women Long Open-Front Leopard Knit Cardigan, styling it with everything from dresses to jeans to leggings.

There are two different versions of the cozy, knit cardigan — there’s a longer maxi style that falls around mid-calf and another shorter version that hits just above the knee. Both sweaters feature two large pockets on the front and drape perfectly over the shoulders. Customers say the cardigan’s material is knit thick enough to keep you warm on those chilly fall evenings.

“Ohh this cardigan… Definitely my FAV!! I’ve been wanting a good cardigan for fall, and this one definitely delivers. It’s such a good length, soft, and warm! Highly recommend!!!” one shopper wrote.

While the basic tan and black leopard cardigan (the color is known as dark khaki) appears to be the most popular on Instagram, the eye-popping cheetah pattern comes in 12 other colors too, including army green, white, yellow, pink, and more fun hues.

“This is a great sweater cardigan. I love this so much paired with jeans that I purchased a few in different colors,” another reviewer wrote. “It’s a heavier quality sweater and washed up very good without shrinking and becoming malformed after washing. I’m 5’2 and this hit me just past my knees with heels on and was the perfect length.”

We’re calling it now, you’re going to be seeing leopard cardigans everywhere this fall. As we move between seasons, now’s the perfect time scoop up this one on Amazon (and maybe in a few fun colors) — so you can be stylishly prepared for those cooler nights ahead.