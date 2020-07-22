Amazon Shoppers Are Obsessed With How Breathable and Comfortable These $23 Lounge Shorts Are
There are 13 different colors and prints to choose from
Much like a flattering swimsuit, a supportive pair of sandals, and a flowy sundress, a lightweight pair of shorts is a must-have for any summer wardrobe. When it comes to the perfect summer shorts, you want a pair that’s breathable, comfortable, and versatile enough to wear just about anywhere.
Luckily, Amazon customers have found a pair of shorts that tick all of those boxes and then some. The BTFBM Drawstring Lounge Shorts are made from a cozy polyester/spandex blend that shoppers say is “unbelievably soft” and feature an elastic waistband with an adjustable drawstring so you can easily find a comfortable fit.
The lightweight shorts have front and back pockets that are roomy enough to hold your essentials, and the loose-fitting silhouette allows for ample air circulation to keep you cool on hot and sticky summer days. While the comfy bottoms are perfect for hanging out at home, reviewers say they are polished enough to wear outside the house, too.
Buy It! BTFBM Drawstring Lounge Shorts, $13.99–$22.99; amazon.com
“I love these shorts,” raved one shopper. “They are SO SO comfortable and lightweight.”
“I was looking for some dressy but comfortable shorts for the summer. These definitely fit the bill,” said another. “They are not see-through at all and still light enough to wear during the summer. These will be in constant rotation for sure. The pockets are nice and deep and will hold my phone comfortably.”
There are 13 easy-to-match colors and prints to choose from, and sizes range from small to XXL. If you’ve been searching for a new pair of comfy shorts to wear all summer long, these might be just what you’re looking for. Shop them for as little as $14 below.
