Shoppers Are Obsessed with This $24 Cover-Up That Doubles as a Cute Dress

The Cover-Up Mini Beach Dress is "exactly what I was looking for," another reviewer writes. "I've been looking for an oversized white shirt dress cover-up for a while now and have been unhappy with everything I've tried. I ordered two L'Space cover-ups in similar styles, and both were such poor quality that I returned them. The fabric on this was much heavier than the L'Space ones and not as sheer. I also did not find this to be short at all; it is definitely a dress."