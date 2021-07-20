Shoppers Are Obsessed with This $24 Cover-Up That Doubles as a Cute Dress
Even though summer might feel like it's going by fast, there's no signs of days at the beach slowing down. If you're spending your days in the sun or at the lake, having a cover-up on hand that transitions from the beach to errands or shopping is a must. And before you protest the idea, take note of the fact that cover-ups are no longer boring lengths of fabric in lifeless silhouettes. Now you can upgrade your current cover-up to this shirt dress that shoppers love.
The Bsubseach Cover-Up Mini Beach Dress is a shirt dress with a mini-dress length. The cover-up buttons down the front and has a low cut to show off your favorite swimsuit. The dress has a loose fit, making it flowy and cool for the hottest days, and the sleeves on the dress also have a comfortable short sleeve fit that doesn't cling tightly around the arms.
The $24 shirt dress looks luxurious without the expense, and comes in a vibrant white that looks classic and hand-stitched — it's also versatile and fits as a tunic, shirt, or dress.
Amazon shoppers love how comfortable the cover-up is, writing that it's a "pretty, lightweight cover-up." Another shopper says it's "super comfy, lightweight, and soft."
"The material is soft, the fit is perfect, and it is really cute," a customer says. "I figured this would be a see-through, cheap fabric that would last a few weeks of wear. However, the material is surprisingly stronger than I imagined and silky. Double win!!"
The Cover-Up Mini Beach Dress is "exactly what I was looking for," another reviewer writes. "I've been looking for an oversized white shirt dress cover-up for a while now and have been unhappy with everything I've tried. I ordered two L'Space cover-ups in similar styles, and both were such poor quality that I returned them. The fabric on this was much heavier than the L'Space ones and not as sheer. I also did not find this to be short at all; it is definitely a dress."
Snag the $24 Bsubseach Cover-Up Mini Beach Dress before summer is over. Like Amazon shoppers, you won't be disappointed.
