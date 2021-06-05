Shop

Shoppers Say They ‘Feel Like Royalty’ in This Swimsuit Cover-Up That Comes in 41 Prints

“The blue border and embroidery elevate this maxi to something I might find in a pricey boutique”
By Maya Gandara
June 05, 2021 05:30 AM
When it's time to hit the beach, you'll want to make sure you have all the essentials ready for a perfect day on the sand. Sunscreen? Check. Sunglasses? Check. A lightweight beach cover-up? If you're still in need of one for summer, look no further than the Bsubseach Long Cardigan Swimsuit Cover-Up that has over 4,100 five-star ratings from Amazon shoppers. Even better, it comes in 41 different vibrant prints that cost $26 each.

Made from a chiffon and rayon fabric blend, the flowy cardigan drapes beautifully and feels silky to the touch. The three-quarter sleeves and open front design allow for ample air flow, ensuring you stay protected under the hot sun without sweating more than normal. Shoppers love that the cover-up is versatile enough to be paired with more than just a swimsuit — one reviewer wrote, "I bought it for a vacation in the Bahamas as a swimsuit cover, but I still wear it home in Florida over tanks with jeans, tights, fitted summer dresses."

After wearing the swimsuit cover-up on their first vacation in a while, one shopper said they'd easily give it 10 stars if they could. "I can't tell you just how many compliments I received," they wrote. "It's lightweight, sheer, and still gave me the coverage I wanted." Another person loves how the fabric "feels wonderfully soft on the skin," and called it a "beautiful and versatile piece for any closet."

"I couldn't have felt more like royalty in a cover-up," shared a fourth. "The colors were so vibrant and it was simply perfect! I'm pretty thin and I thought it might swallow me, but after wearing it, I can see how size really doesn't matter," while yet another fan said the design elements "elevate this maxi cover-up to something I might find in a pricey boutique." 

Head to Amazon to browse all 41 prints of the Bsubseach Long Cardigan Cover-Up in preparation for the beach days that lie ahead this summer. 

