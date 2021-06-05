Shoppers Say They ‘Feel Like Royalty’ in This Swimsuit Cover-Up That Comes in 41 Prints

When it's time to hit the beach, you'll want to make sure you have all the essentials ready for a perfect day on the sand. Sunscreen? Check. Sunglasses? Check. A lightweight beach cover-up? If you're still in need of one for summer, look no further than the Bsubseach Long Cardigan Swimsuit Cover-Up that has over 4,100 five-star ratings from Amazon shoppers. Even better, it comes in 41 different vibrant prints that cost $26 each.