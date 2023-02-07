Bryce Dallas Howard Reveals She's Experimenting with Long Bangs Again: 'Let's See How Long This Lasts' 

“I only expose my forehead to the light every few years,” joked the actress, who’s known for her short curtain-style fringe 

By
Michelle Lee
Michelle Lee

Editorial Assistant, Style & Beauty, PEOPLE

People Editorial Guidelines
Published on February 7, 2023 12:39 PM
Bryce Dallas Howard Haircut
Photo: Bryce Dallas Howard/Instagram

Bryce Dallas Howard is adventuring into new hair territory.

The Jurassic World star (and famous redhead) is known for her wispy eyebrow-length bangs. But in new Instagram selfies shared Tuesday, the 41-year-old actress revealed that she's ready to give a longer fringe another go.

"I'm giving long bangs another chance!" she wrote under a series of photos of her blown-out middle-parted bangs. "I only expose my forehead to the light every few years, so let's see how long this lasts," she then joked.

Howard worked with her hairstylist Jason Low on her wavy shoulder-length tresses. "A fresh cut by @misterjasonlow always leaves me feeling cute," she added.

L: Caption . PHOTO: Bryce Dallas Howard/Instagram
R: Caption . PHOTO: Bryce Dallas Howard/Instagram

The photo carousel also includes a selfie of Howard with her husband, Seth Gabel, who peers over her shoulder while she sweetly caresses his face. "He likes this haircut too," the actress noted.

Octavia Spencer also complimented her friend's new look, commenting, "Great cut."

Bryce Dallas Howard attends The IMDb Studio Presented By Intuit QuickBooks at Toronto 2019
Bryce Dallas Howard. Rich Polk/Getty Images

The Golden Globes nominee loves a fringe moment, so much so she attempted to cut her own — right before appearing on Jimmy Kimmel Live!

In December she posted a throwback Instagram photo of herself and her Jurassic World costar Chris Pratt on the set of the talk show, remembering her short and side-swept do-it-yourself cut.

Explaining the look in the caption, Howard wrote, "#TBT to 5 years ago this week when I cut my own bangs the night before appearing on national TV. #BigMistake."

She added context to photo that read, "BDH (left) stands next to Chris Pratt (right) to greet the Jimmy Kimmel Live audience. BDH's hair is down and her bangs are swept to the right because they are two to three inches TOO SHORT."

She continued, "Not cute short like Audrey Hepburn; short like how my Mom would cut my bangs in 2nd grade."

Never miss a story — sign up for PEOPLE's free weekly newsletter to get the biggest news of the week delivered to your inbox every Friday.

Howard wasn't the only one to take style matters into her own hands. Pratt, 43, revealed in the comments that he colored his own eyebrows with Just For Men beard dye before his appearance.

"I mean, if this acting thing don't work out we could open up a beauty salon. #BotchedBeatDowns," he teased.

Related Articles
Bryce Dallas Howard attends The IMDb Studio Presented By Intuit QuickBooks at Toronto 2019
Bryce Dallas Howard Recalls Cutting Her Own Bangs Before Late-Night TV Appearance: 'Not Cute'
Lizzo debuts new bob haircut
Lizzo Reveals New Retro-Inspired Bob Haircut with Blonde Highlights and Bangs 
https://www.instagram.com/savannahguthrie/. Savannah Guthrie/Instagram
Savannah Guthrie Shares Behind-the-Scenes Photos of Her Hair Transformation: 'Chopped'
https://www.instagram.com/meganfox/. Megan Fox/Instagram
Megan Fox Shows Off New Bob Hairstyle and Her Figure in Tiny Orange Bikini — See the Photos!
shania twain hair changes
The Must-See Celebrity Hair Transformations of 2023 
Ciara, Dixie D'Amelio, Sydney Sweeney - 2023 Best Hair Trends
2023 Hair Trends: The Best Cuts, Colors and Styles to Try This Year
Billie Eilish and Jesse Rutherford, both wearing Gucci, attend the 2022 LACMA ART+FILM GALA Presented By Gucci at Los Angeles County Museum of Art on November 05, 2022 in Los Angeles, California
Billie Eilish and Jesse Rutherford's Relationship Timeline
Jane Kimmel, TV host Jimmy Kimmel, Billy Kimmel and Molly McNearney attend 2018 LA Loves Alex's Lemonade at UCLA Royce Quad on September 8, 2018 in Los Angeles, California
Jimmy Kimmel's 4 Kids: Everything He's Said About Parenting
Dakota Johnson and Sean Penn film a night scene for 'Daddio' in New Jersey
Dakota Johnson Debuts Short, Platinum Blonde Hair on the Set of Her New Movie
*EXCLUSIVE* Aspen, CO - Bella Hadid shows off her NEW blonde hair color during night out in Aspen. the top model was seen sporting honey colored locks and lighter brows while out wiht art director boyfriend Marc Kalman and sister Gigi as the group headed to Guest In Residence. Bella Gigi is the founder and the Creative Director for the brand. Bella was seen in a midi denim skirt paired with a black boots, a fern colored top, leather jacket and scarf for the night out. Pictured: Gigi Hadid, Bella Hadid and Marc Kalman BACKGRID USA 18 DECEMBER 2022 BYLINE MUST READ: The Daily Stardust / BACKGRID USA: +1 310 798 9111 / usasales@backgrid.com UK: +44 208 344 2007 / uksales@backgrid.com *UK Clients - Pictures Containing Children Please Pixelate Face Prior To Publication*
Bella Hadid Dyes Her Dark Hair a Honey Blonde Hue for Winter: 'Blonde Bella Is Back'
Bryce Dallas Howard and Chris Pratt attend the grand opening celebration of 'Jurassic World -The Ride' at Universal Studios Hollywood on July 22, 2019 in Universal City, California.
Bryce Dallas Howard and Chris Pratt Joke They 'Sneakily Stole' Non-Scripted Kisses in 'Jurassic World'
Emayatzy Corinealdi
'Reasonable Doubt' Star Emayatzy Corinealdi Debuts Short Hair Transformation: 'I Feel Powerful'
emma stone, sophie turner, jessica chastain
Can You Tell Which of These Stars Are Natural Redheads?
Bryce Dallas Howard in JURASSIC WORLD DOMINION
Bryce Dallas Howard Would 'Love' More Action Roles to Highlight Her 'Background in Martial Arts'
Jessica Simpson Letterman Jacket
Jessica Simpson Has a Throwback Style Moment in Her 8th Grade Cheerleading Varsity Jacket
Lea Michele Golden Heart Awards
Lea Michele Declares 'Bangs Are Back' with New Hairstyle, Jokes Her Husband Told Her Not to Cut Them