Bryce Dallas Howard Reveals She's Experimenting with Long Bangs Again: 'Let's See How Long This Lasts' 

Bryce Dallas Howard is adventuring into new hair territory.

The Jurassic World star (and famous redhead) is known for her wispy eyebrow-length bangs. But in new Instagram selfies shared Tuesday, the 41-year-old actress revealed that she's ready to give a longer fringe another go.

"I'm giving long bangs another chance!" she wrote under a series of photos of her blown-out middle-parted bangs. "I only expose my forehead to the light every few years, so let's see how long this lasts," she then joked.

Howard worked with her hairstylist Jason Low on her wavy shoulder-length tresses. "A fresh cut by @misterjasonlow always leaves me feeling cute," she added.

L: Caption . PHOTO: Bryce Dallas Howard/Instagram R: Caption . PHOTO: Bryce Dallas Howard/Instagram

The photo carousel also includes a selfie of Howard with her husband, Seth Gabel, who peers over her shoulder while she sweetly caresses his face. "He likes this haircut too," the actress noted.

Octavia Spencer also complimented her friend's new look, commenting, "Great cut."

Bryce Dallas Howard. Rich Polk/Getty Images

The Golden Globes nominee loves a fringe moment, so much so she attempted to cut her own — right before appearing on Jimmy Kimmel Live!

In December she posted a throwback Instagram photo of herself and her Jurassic World costar Chris Pratt on the set of the talk show, remembering her short and side-swept do-it-yourself cut.

Explaining the look in the caption, Howard wrote, "#TBT to 5 years ago this week when I cut my own bangs the night before appearing on national TV. #BigMistake."

She added context to photo that read, "BDH (left) stands next to Chris Pratt (right) to greet the Jimmy Kimmel Live audience. BDH's hair is down and her bangs are swept to the right because they are two to three inches TOO SHORT."

She continued, "Not cute short like Audrey Hepburn; short like how my Mom would cut my bangs in 2nd grade."

Howard wasn't the only one to take style matters into her own hands. Pratt, 43, revealed in the comments that he colored his own eyebrows with Just For Men beard dye before his appearance.

"I mean, if this acting thing don't work out we could open up a beauty salon. #BotchedBeatDowns," he teased.