Bryce Dallas Howard Recalls Cutting Her Own Bangs Before Late-Night TV Appearance: 'Not Cute'

"Not cute short like Audrey Hepburn; short like how my Mom would cut my bangs in 2nd grade," Bryce Dallas Howard joked of her hair in a throwback photo

By
Published on December 8, 2022 08:12 PM
Bryce Dallas Howard attends The IMDb Studio Presented By Intuit QuickBooks at Toronto 2019
Bryce Dallas Howard. Photo: Rich Polk/Getty Images

Bryce Dallas Howard is looking back on a particularly hairy situation.

The actress, 41, shared a throwback photo Thursday on Instagram of her and Jurassic World costar Chris Pratt, 43. In the picture, the two posed on the set of Jimmy Kimmel Live!, and Howard's bangs are notably short and swept to the side of her forehead.

Explaining the look in the caption, Howard wrote, "#TBT to 5 years ago this week when I cut my own bangs the night before appearing on national TV. #BigMistake."

She added a satirical description of the photo that read, "BDH (left) stands next to Chris Pratt (right) to greet the Jimmy Kimmel Live audience. BDH's hair is down and her bangs are swept to the right because they are two to three inches TOO SHORT."

She continued, "Not cute short like Audrey Hepburn; short like how my Mom would cut my bangs in 2nd grade."

In the comments section, Pratt confessed that he also switched up his look the evening before their appearance.

"Ha!!! And I died [sic] my own eye brows the night before with Just For Men beard dye," he wrote, adding that their experiences could serve as a new business venture.

"I mean, if this acting thing don't work out we could open up a beauty salon. #BotchedBeatDowns," he quipped.

Howard is no stranger to trying a daring look.

RELATED VIDEO: Drew Barrymore Looks Back at 20 Years of Her Style

In 2020, she marked the end of the Jurassic World: Dominion shoot with a new haircut and color.

The famous redhead debuted a two-toned pink lobe on Instagram after filming wrapped for the final installment of the Jurassic World franchise. In the caption, Howard explained that she dyed her hair to "celebrate the closing of one chapter and the start of another".

"It's true! After years of the #JurassicWorld Claire cut and color, I've dyed my hair pink!" the actress — who was first cast as park operations manager Claire Dearing in the Jurassic World franchise in 2013 — wrote.

"I initially dyed my hair this color after the first Jurassic World in 2014 for a UCLA sociology class I took called, ~Hip and Cool: A Study of Distinction and Exclusion; The History of the Hipster~ I did an ethnographic field report that observed hipsters in their 'natural habitat' and thought it was appropriate to immerse myself in the experience 🤣," she said.

"I dyed my hair to celebrate the closing of one chapter and the start of another — and what better way than with a fresh new 'do! 💇‍♀‍," the star continued.

"The fact that this Jurassic World adventure is coming to an end washes over me in waves. This has been a beautiful experience I'll keep with me always 💕," Howard concluded, before thanking hair and makeup artist Charlie Rogers for her new look.

