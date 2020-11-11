Bryce Dallas Howard Cuts and Dyes Hair Pink to Mark End of Jurassic World Dominion Shoot

"I dyed my hair to celebrate the closing of one chapter and the start of another — and what better way than with a fresh new ‘do!" the famous redhead wrote on Instagram

Bryce Dallas Howard is welcoming a new era with a hair transformation.

The famous redhead, 39, recently debuted a two-toned pink lobe on Instagram after filming of the final installment of Jurassic World, Jurassic World: Dominion, wrapped earlier this week. In the caption, Howard explained that she dyed her hair to “celebrate the closing of one chapter and the start of another”

“It’s true! After years of the #JurassicWorld Claire cut and color, I’ve dyed my hair pink!” the actress — who was first cast as park operations manager Claire Dearing in the Jurassic World franchise in 2013 — wrote.

“I initially dyed my hair this color after the first Jurassic World in 2014 for a UCLA sociology class I took called, ~Hip and Cool: A Study of Distinction and Exclusion; The History of the Hipster~ I did an ethnographic field report that observed hipsters in their “natural habitat” and thought it was appropriate to immerse myself in the experience 🤣”

"The fact that this Jurassic World adventure is coming to an end washes over me in waves. This has been a beautiful experience I’ll keep with me always 💕" Howard concluded, before thanking hair and makeup artist Charlie Rogers for her new look.

Fellow Hollywood redhead Isla Fisher commented, "My ginger! 🔥" While fans of the action franchise couldn't help but feel sentimental. "So this is really the last time we see Claire Dearing on the big screen?

This can’t be real!😭 Hopefully you got some screen time in Dominion....❤️" one person wrote.

Another sweetly shared, "I think this haircut is one of my favorites! I can’t believe the Jurassic World Chapter is over! It’s been an honor watching you grow through the last 8 years I’ve been a fan, but watching you through this JW phase has been a blast! I can’t wait to see what else you have planned! Rock that pink do! 💖"

Rogers also posted a few photos of the hair transformation on her own Instagram account, captioning one: "Back to Bryce 💗"

"You are a genius!!!!!❤️♥️❤️" Howard wrote in the comment section.

Earlier this week, Sam Neill also shared a sweet tribute to signify the end of the popular franchise. The actor posted a black and white photo of himself with Jurassic World: Dominion director Colin Trevorrow and his costars DeWanda Wise and Mamoudou Athie on Twitter Sunday to celebrate the end of filming for the highly-anticipated sequel.

"There were days we thought we might not make it. But we have...we pulled off what seemed well nigh impossible," Neill, 73, tweeted. "Great crew. Lovely cast . Top director. Phew- and CELEBRATIONS. #JurassicWorldDominion #JurassicPark."

Trevorrow originally shared the photo on his Twitter account, writing, "Wrap on Jurassic World Dominion. All my gratitude to our extraordinary crew and cast. We made a family."