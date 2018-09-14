Michael Simon/startraksphoto.com

It’s been a monumental 24 hours for Hailey Baldwin.

Yesterday morning, the beauty brand Bareminerals revealed Baldwin as their new Global Clean Beauty Ambassador for their Power of Good campaign. They held a brunch in her honor at Jams at 1 Hotel Central Park and invited beauty editors from a range of magazines to toast to her news over cappuccinos and egg frittatas. I went. The 21-year-old seemed to bask in her big modeling moment. Then, just hours later, she secretly married Justin Bieber at the N.Y.C. courthouse.

From the way she was acting at the brunch, no one had a clue what the rest of her day had in store.

Upon arriving, I was told the brunch was open seating, so I selected a spot at a center table. Baldwin arrived 15 minutes fashionably late with her IMG modeling agent wearing a chic velvet Max Mara suit with white sneakers, flaunting her abs in a Naked Wardrobe crop top and with her hair slicked back into a low-hanging bun. However, it was hard not to stare at her huge diamond sparkler, which she strategically hid in photos inside the pockets of her wide-leg pants.

RELATED: Whirlwind Wedding! Justin Bieber Secretly Marries Hailey Baldwin Two Months After Proposal: Sources

Because it was open seating, she selected a spot just two spots away from me. I sat on her left side, so was in close view of her ring (but no wedding band), which glimmered bright each time it caught the light as she took a sip of her hot latte.

For the most part she kept quiet for most of the brunch, occasionally saying something very softly to her agent. She appeared happy and calm, and freely flaunted her ring as she nibbled a granola and yogurt parfait and mini avocado toast.

Looking for more style content? Click here to subscribe to the PeopleStyle Newsletter for amazing shopping discounts, can’t-live-without beauty products and more

Toward the end of the event, Hailey popped up to pose for some photos in front of a Bareminerals backdrop. The editors followed her, forming a line to get selfies with the soon-to-be Mrs. Bieber. I joined in hoping to get a cute Boomerang of Hailey for our PeopleStyle Instagram. As I waited, one editor introduced herself and showed Hailey her own engagement ring, and for a few moments the two each held their hands out comparing their settings.

When it was my turn, I asked her for a Boomerang of her blowing a kiss. She happily obliged, but pulled out her right engagement ring-free hand instead of her left. When I asked her to do it with her other hand, she shook her head no and gave me a small smile. She knew what I was up to.

RELATED: Hailey Baldwin Is Skipping Fashion Week Runways to Spend More Time with Fiancé Justin Bieber

When I looked back at the Boomerang later, I realized the video cut off funky, and was in no way useable. I thought, oh well, and gathered up my belongings and headed into the office as usual.

Little did I know what the rest of the day would hold for Hailey and Justin.