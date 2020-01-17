Bruce Willis Wears $395 Sweater Featuring the Viral Internet Sensation Pizza Rat

Bruce Willis recently stepped out in Los Angeles wearing a very expensive, very hilarious crewneck sweater.

The Die Hard actor, 64, was spotted in a Rag & Bone pizza rat crew, which pays tribute to the famous viral moment from 2015.

Over four years ago, a video of a rat casually descending the stairs of a New York City subway station with an entire slice of pizza sent the Internet wild with jokes and memes galore. Now, the famous rodent is getting another five minutes of fame thanks to the N.Y.C.-based fashion brand.

The pizza rat sweater is part of Rag & Bone’s limited-edition Lunar New Year collection, which celebrates the beginning of the traditional Chinese calendar and in 2020, honors the year of the rat. In addition to Willis’ sweater, Rag & Bone also created a pizza rat high-top sneaker, a red coin pouch, a beanie and more apparel inspired by the internet sensation.

“From our Lunar New Year capsule collection celebrating the year of the rat and our city-driven style,” the product description reads. “Made from different types of ultra-soft yarn to give it textural interest that fits the Pizza Rat graphic.”

Willis styled the pullover with light-wash straight-leg jeans, a white T-shirt underneath and black and orange Asics running sneakers. He accessorized with a gray plaid cap and sunglasses.

Many on social media immediately started voicing their mixed feelings about the capsule collection.

“This $395 pizza rat sweater is everything that’s wrong with what New York is becoming,” Bloomberg reporter Polly Mosendz wrote on Twitter

Another Twitter user wrote: “Rag & Bone selling $395 Pizza Rat sweater An overpriced sweater somehow feels like the natural end point for the humble creature.”

But another defended the design. “Counterpoint: I love both pizza rat and rag & bone, and high/low collaborations are extremely NY.”