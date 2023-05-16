Go Inside Brooks Nader's Sexy 'Sports Illustrated Swimsuit' Cover Shoot (Exclusive)

Brooks Nader knows a thing or two about Sports Illustrated Swimsuit — this is her fifth year in the magazine. Go behind the scenes of her photoshoot with her exclusive photo diary.

By Hedy Phillips
Published on May 16, 2023 10:00 AM
Brooks Nader for 'Sports Illustrated Swimsuit'

brooks nader
James Macari/ SPORTS ILLUSTRATED

Brooks Nader is one of four cover stars of this year's Sports Illustrated Swimsuit issue, on newsstands May 18. For her fifth appearance in the magazine, Nader wears a red Matthew Bruch swimsuit that would feel right at home on Baywatch.

Ahead, she takes PEOPLE inside her cover shoot in the Dominican Republic for a behind-the-scenes look at her day — with her own photos and in her own words!

Gotta Accessorize

Brooks Nader photo diary. Courtesy of Brooks Nader
Courtesy of Brooks Nader

"Accessories are just as important as the swimsuit. Fashion editor Margot Zamet is styling using pieces from my Electric Picks collection dropping soon!"

Sneak Peek!

Brooks Nader photo diary. Courtesy of Brooks Nader
Courtesy of Brooks Nader

"It takes a village! Here's a behind-the-scenes look of what goes into getting the best shot with photographer James Macari."

Dream Team

Brooks Nader photo diary. Courtesy of Brooks Nader
Courtesy of Brooks Nader

"Glam on the beach can be tricky because of the weather but Adam Maclay and Tracy Murphy are pros. Little did we know this moment would turn into the cover!"

All Finished!

Brooks Nader photo diary. Courtesy of Brooks Nader
Courtesy of Brooks Nader

"Windblown hair and flawless glam. The team nailed it!"

Pretty in Pink

Brooks Nader photo diary. Courtesy of Brooks Nader
Courtesy of Brooks Nader

"My shoot had a lot of fun, bright colored swimsuits, which really popped on the white sand."

On the Move!

Brooks Nader photo diary. Courtesy of Brooks Nader
Courtesy of Brooks Nader

"The team took a boat ride to a private island to get some sunset shots."

Serene Settings

Brooks Nader photo diary. Courtesy of Brooks Nader
Courtesy of Brooks Nader

"The beach was absolutely stunning and had a different feel than earlier in the day."

That's a Wrap!

Brooks Nader photo diary. Courtesy of Brooks Nader
Courtesy of Brooks Nader

"That's a wrap! Another year with SI and I still cannot believe I am a cover star. Pinch Me!"

