Sports Illustrated 2020 Rookie of the Year Brooks Nader is officially off the market!

The swimsuit model, 22, tied the knot with advertiser William Haire, 33, in New Orleans, Louisiana, on Sunday, surrounded by 330 friends and family, including her fellow Sports Illustrated beauties.

“I’m mostly excited to call him hubby!” she told PEOPLE exclusively. “We are also excited to just continue our adventures together. We’ve done a lot of fun traveling and look forward to doing even more.”

Ahead of her big day, the bride (who worked with wedding planner Leslie Campbell of Leslie Campbell Weddings for over a year to pull off the ceremony) said her wedding will be “chic and modern with a romantic twist and a New Orleans flair.”

“Flowers are everything for me so I am hoping they will help set the vibe,” she added. “I grew up in Louisiana and went to college in New Orleans for two years and love everything about the city. We will have some fun New Orleans traditions incorporated, like a line parade after the ceremony. It’s a staple for New Orleans weddings.”

After trying on nearly 50 wedding gowns, the model chose an Oscar de la Renta gown. She wore a white gold tennis bracelet, wrap ring and earrings by Ring Concierge. Later on, Nader changed into custom Viero Bridal gown, a kite ring, a simple diamond band and an emerald tennis bracelet by the same jewelry designer for the reception

“I didn’t think it was going to be such a tough decision,” Nader said. “But I searched for the perfect dress for months until I found the right one.”

The Sports Illustrated rookie kept with tradition by hiding her wedding gown from her fiancé until she actually walked down the aisle, which was a challenge because Haire was “so excited to see the dress!” But the bride invited her mom, dad, three sisters and mother-in-law wedding dress shopping — and said they’re stunned reaction sealed the deal.

“My three sisters gasped when I walked out in my [Oscar de la Renta] dress. At that moment, we immediately knew it was the one,” she recalled.

Still, Nader said the reaction from her family members when they saw the gown for the first time, along with its timeless style and figure-flattering fit, was more than enough to seal the deal for her — “plus, Oscar de la Renta is one of my favorite designers.”