The Nader Sisters Take PEOPLE Behind the Scenes as They Go Glam for Clarins' Galentine's Day Party

Introducing the Nader Sisters! Sports Illustrated Swimsuit model Brooks Nader and her three sisters Mary Holland, Grace Ann and Sarah Jane, give PEOPLE an inside look as the get ready for Clarins' Galentine's Day event in Los Angeles. Get ready for some sparkle and lots of sisterly love — and shop their favorite products, below! Published on February 7, 2023 04:13 PM

Photo: Krissy Saleh 01 of 12 All That Glitters Krissy Saleh "Growing up, our mom always put us in matching outfits. Now we all have very unique styles. We loved putting these outfits together and each putting our original spin on the Valentine's theme." 02 of 12 Think Pink Krissy Saleh "Hosting Clarins' Valentine's Day event in Los Angeles meant we didn't have to worry about the cold as much, which was great! We all wore short dresses or sets and had fun accessorizing each other's outfits." 03 of 12 Hero Skincare Product Krissy Saleh "I've been using the Clarins Total Eye Lift for years now and it's honestly my holy grail," Brooks shares. "With the constant traveling and working I need something that will make me look like I didn't take a red eye the night before." 04 of 12 Mirror, Mirror Krissy Saleh "Getting ready is half the fun, especially when we are all together jamming to music and borrowing each other's products. We grew up sharing bathrooms and honestly miss getting ready all together, even though we love having our own spaces too. It's always fun to watch each other's routines and learn new tricks and makeup hacks." 05 of 12 Galentine's Glam Krissy Saleh "We had help from a very talented makeup artist, Jamie Greenberg. She did the most gorgeous eyeshadow to make our eyes pop and of course finished it off with the Clarins Lip Oil. She also kept us laughing the whole time." 06 of 12 Best Foot Forward Krissy Saleh "Luckily most of us wear close to the same shoe size, so we constantly trade and borrow each other's shoes, even if it means squeezing into them. One of the best parts about having sisters is sharing clothes, and it's always fun to see how each of us style different pieces with their own flair." 07 of 12 Brunette Bombshells Krissy Saleh "Getting ready in our hotel room felt like its own party! For the younger girls, it was their first time in California so they were pinching each other the whole time. We also were so excited to be staying at the 'Pretty Woman hotel,' which is one of our favorite movies. We popped champagne, jammed to music, danced, and had quality family time." 08 of 12 Get Your Glow On Krissy Saleh "Jamie used all Clarins products to do our makeup. She even used the Resculpting Flash Roller, which really made our cheekbones and jawlines pop. And of course it felt like a massage." 09 of 12 Lip Service Krissy Saleh "Always the first Nader Sister ready, I'm adding the finishing touches which are the Clarins Lip Oil, some perfume and I'm out the door!" 10 of 12 Final Looks Krissy Saleh "Getting everyone out the door on time is always a challenge, but we made it happen and even managed to snap some pics on the way." 11 of 12 Backseat Glam Krissy Saleh "We are always touching up in the car! Clarins Lip Oil is a great on-the-go product, it's small enough to fit in our tiny purses and gives your lips a beautiful, long lasting shine." 12 of 12 Nader's Knockouts Krissy Saleh "And what a turnout! It was a dream V-day party. We loved seeing everyone in their fun Valentine's outfits. The photo-booth was a big hit and everyone left with plenty of lip oils, photos, and new friends.All four of us love hosting. We get that from our mom — growing up, we would help her send out written invitations to dinners and crawfish boils at the house. "And what a turnout! It was a dream V-day party. We loved seeing everyone in their fun Valentine's outfits. The photo-booth was a big hit and everyone left with plenty of lip oils, photos, and new friends.All four of us love hosting. We get that from our mom — growing up, we would help her send out written invitations to dinners and crawfish boils at the house. So of course, we jumped at the opportunity to host a party for a product we've been using since we were kids! Who wouldn't want to dress up and catch up with your closest galentines?"