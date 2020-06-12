Brooks Laich Gets a Breakover Mohawk After Split from Wife Julianne Hough
The former NHL player visited his go-to barber to get the edgy mohawk style
Brooks Laich debuted a totally transformed look after announcing his separation from wife Julianne Hough two weeks ago.
The former NHL pro, 36, has kept his hair in a shorter, semi-grown out style for quite some time, but as restrictions on barber shops began to lift, Laich visited his barber Paul Nemec in Idaho (where he's been social distancing since April) to get a major change: a mohawk.
The hockey player filmed himself getting his hair buzzed off in the shop and shared it with fans on his Instagram Story on Thursday.
"@paul_the_barber504 is an artist!" Laich wrote as he showed off his freshly-cut look.
He captioned another video of Nemec at work saying, "@paul_the_barber504 hit me with a new Mohawk."
After almost three years of marriage, Laich and Hough, 31, confirmed their separation last month in an exclusive statement shared with PEOPLE.
"We have lovingly and carefully taken the time we have needed to arrive at our decision to separate," they said in their joint statement. "We share an abundance of love and respect for one another and will continue to lead with our hearts from that place. We kindly request your compassion and respect for our privacy moving forward."
The split comes as the stars have been social distancing separately during the coronavirus outbreak, with Laich in Idaho and Hough home in Los Angeles.
"It's over, it's been over for a while, and it's time to just call it what it is — and it is over," one source with knowledge of the situation told PEOPLE. "There is honestly no ill will. He loves her. She loves him. I can truly say they always will. But they both understand they are not meant to go through their lives as husband and wife to each other."