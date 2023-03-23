Brooklyn Peltz Beckham Shows Off Giant Tattoo of His Wife Nicola's Face

Brooklyn Peltz Beckham is turning his love into art.

The 24-year-old unveiled a giant tattoo of his wife Nicola Peltz Beckham's face on his arm whilst appearing on The Jennifer Hudson Show on Wednesday.

Revealing he has between 80-100 tattoos, the eldest son of David and Victoria Beckham told host Hudson, 41, of the body art, "I actually got my wife's portrait on my arm, that's the latest one I got."

"That is so sweet," responded the singer and actress, who then asked the budding chef if he could show the tattoo to her and the audience. "That's beautiful," she added as Peltz Beckham showed off the portrait inking on his right shoulder.

Last month, Peltz Beckham told E!'s The Rundown that he had over 20 tattoos dedicated to his partner — including one of her eyes on the back of his neck.

Jennifer Hudson Show/YouTube

During his chat show appearance, he also discussed choosing to take on his 28-year-old wife's surname when they tied the knot last April, as well as their dreams of becoming parents.

"It was my idea because I wanted to honor her family's last name," he said. "And I thought you know like when we have kids it will be so cute to have little Peltz Beckhams running about."

"You want a big family?" asked Hudson. "Yes, I want as many kids as my wife wants. I want a lot but it's obviously up to her," he added.

Peltz Beckam also opened up about his desire to become a dad during PEOPLE's 2022 Sexiest Man Alive issue.

"I could have had kids yesterday," he told PEOPLE in November. "Obviously it's my wife's body, but I've always wanted to have a bunch of kids around. That's something I really want to do. And my dad was young when he had me. He was 23. And I'm 23 now. I've always wanted to be a young dad."

The Peltz Beckhams wed in April 2022 in a lavish ceremony at Nicola's family estate in Palm Beach, Florida. A source told PEOPLE at the time that Mel C, Serena and Venus Williams, Jordana Brewster, Gordon Ramsay, and Eva Longoria were among the guests.

His siblings Romeo, 19, Cruz, 17, and Harper, 10, were also present, as were her businessman dad Nelson Peltz, model mother Claudia Heffner and seven siblings.

In an interview in the April/May issue of Cosmopolitan UK last month, Nicola said Brooklyn would tell her he intended to marry her "all the time" while they were dating.

"We started dating three years ago last October. He would tell me all the time, 'I want to be with you,' or 'I want to marry you,' " she revealed.