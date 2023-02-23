Brooklyn Peltz-Beckham Reveals Huge Tattoo Portrait of Wife Nicola: 'Very Addictive'

Brooklyn Peltz-Beckham's showed off his new life-like portrait tattoo of his wife on E!'s The Rundown

By Zizi Strater
Published on February 23, 2023 01:38 PM
Brooklyn Peltz Beckham reveals his new tattoo for Nicola; Brooklyn Beckham and Nicola Peltz attend the Los Angeles premiere of Hulu's "Welcome to Chippendales"
Photo: E! The Rundown Instagram; Rodin Eckenroth/Getty Images

Brooklyn Peltz-Beckham knows how to show off his love for his wife.

The oldest Beckham just revealed a new tattoo dedicated to Nicola Peltz-Beckham, and debunked a myth about how much ink he has dedicated to his love.

While chatting with E! on their show, The Rundown, the star answered some questions about tattoos and his long-term relationship.

When the host asked, "Toast or roast this? Getting a tattoo in honor of your partner within the first month of dating," basically asking if it is acceptable or not to get permanent ink of someone you just started seeing, Peltz-Beckham quickly said, "Toast."

His affirmative answer prompted the question, "How long did it take for you to get the first tribute?"

To which Peltz-Beckham replied, "I can't remember, It was pretty soon after we started dating, and I obviously am half covered in stuff for her, so."

Then, the host asked if he truly did have 70 tattoos dedicated to Nicola, as USA Today reported in August of last year that out of his 100 tattoos, about 70 were for his now wife. Asking, "I heard the number 70; is that real?"

Never miss a story — sign up for PEOPLE's free weekly newsletter to get the biggest news of the week delivered to your inbox every Friday.

Brooklyn Peltz Beckham reveals his new tattoo for Nicola
E! The Rundown Instagram

Peltz-Beckham debunked that rumor and confirmed, "No, I do have, like, over 20, though, dedicated to her. I actually just got one." Before saying, "Yeah, I have a portrait of her."

He then rolled up the right sleeve of his plain white tee to reveal a stunning life-like black and white tattoo portrait of Nicola taking up nearly the whole part of his upper arm and lower shoulder.

Peltz-Beckham says that the act of tattooing mementos to loved ones is "very addictive, especially when you love someone you just want to cover everything."

Brooklyn Beckham and Nicola Peltz attend the 2nd Annual Academy Museum Gala
Matt Winkelmeyer/WireImage

At Variety's recent Power of Young Hollywood event, the star said that Nicola "always cries when I get her another tattoo" and that he "always love to surprise her with new ink."

Some of Brooklyn's tattoos for his wife include the word "married," which he got simply because they were married, also tattooing their wedding vows on his body, and her late grandmother's name Gina, which he got for her 26th birthday.

Related Articles
Tom Hanks and Rita Wilson at the Academy Awards 3/30/1987 Tom Hanks and Rita Wilson 1987
Rita Wilson Reveals How '80s Oscars Dress Led to Awkward Bathroom Pit Stop with Tom Hanks
Am I slaying this right?
Courteney Cox Transforms into 'Gen Z Girl' in Playful Video: 'Am I Slaying This Right?'
Markiska Hargitay Stuart Weitzman Campaign 
Mariska Hargitay Stars in 'Playful' Stuart Weitzman Campaign: 'I Love Carrying a Work of Art with Me'
Ella Travolta, Brooklyn Beckham and Sailor Brinkley Cook star in Silk Next milk's new campaign. Credit: Silk
Ella Travolta, Brooklyn Beckham and Sailor Brinkley-Cook Recreate Their Parents' Got Milk? Ads for Silk
Shawn Mendes
Shawn Mendes Explains Why He Shaved His Famous Heartthrob Hair: 'I Was Just Feeling This Urge'
Boris Kodjoe Nicole Ari Parker
Nicole Ari Parker and Boris Kodjoe Relaunch Gymwrap Athleisure Line with QVC: 'It Was the Next Logical Step'
Madonna speaks onstage during the 65th GRAMMY Awards at Crypto.com Arena on February 05, 2023 in Los Angeles, California.
Madonna Jokes About 'Swelling from Surgery' Following Criticism of Her Appearance at 2023 Grammys
Blake Shelton wears Gwen Stefani jacket
See Blake Shelton's Cheeky Rhinestone 'Mr. Stefani' Jacket Dedicated to Wife Gwen Stefani
Melissa Gorga bikini
Melissa Gorga Poses in Floral-Print Bikini While on Tropical Bahamas Getaway: 'Kill Them with Kindness' 
Sydney Sweeney attends the "Reality" premiere during the 73rd Berlinale International Film Festival Berlin
Sydney Sweeney Has Her Jessica Rabbit Moment in Dazzling Red Gown: 'Dress of My Dreams'
Gisele Bündchen is enjoying the single life with a fun night at Rio de Janeiro's world-famous Carnival
Gisele Bündchen Parties with Pals at Rio de Janeiro Carnival
cindy crawford
Cindy Crawford Plays with Her 'Baby Hairs' in Silly Sauna Video
rihanna; slippers
Rihanna Hung Out Backstage at the Super Bowl in These Now-$12 Fuzzy Pink Slippers
Rio de Janeiro, BRAZIL - *EXCLUSIVE* - A fresh faced Gisele Bündchen appears to be in good spirits as she makes her arrival at the international airport in Rio de Janeiro. Gisele opted for comfort in sweats as she exited to airport to get ready for the Carnival. Pictured: Gisele Bündchen BACKGRID USA 18 FEBRUARY 2023 BYLINE MUST READ: JUCE / BACKGRID USA: +1 310 798 9111 / usasales@backgrid.com UK: +44 208 344 2007 / uksales@backgrid.com *UK Clients - Pictures Containing Children Please Pixelate Face Prior To Publication*
Gisele Bündchen Lands in Rio de Janeiro for Carnival in High Spirits
Jennifer Coolidge Rollout
Jennifer Coolidge Hates Matte Makeup: 'I Want to Look Like I Just Walked Up a Flight of Stairs'
2022 Harper's Bazaar ICONS & Bloomingdale's 150th Anniversary
Emily Ratajkowski Hints at Ending a 'Situationship' After Nude Valentine's Day Photo with Eric André