Brooklyn Peltz-Beckham Reveals Huge Tattoo Portrait of Wife Nicola: 'Very Addictive'

Brooklyn Peltz-Beckham knows how to show off his love for his wife.

The oldest Beckham just revealed a new tattoo dedicated to Nicola Peltz-Beckham, and debunked a myth about how much ink he has dedicated to his love.

While chatting with E! on their show, The Rundown, the star answered some questions about tattoos and his long-term relationship.

When the host asked, "Toast or roast this? Getting a tattoo in honor of your partner within the first month of dating," basically asking if it is acceptable or not to get permanent ink of someone you just started seeing, Peltz-Beckham quickly said, "Toast."

His affirmative answer prompted the question, "How long did it take for you to get the first tribute?"

To which Peltz-Beckham replied, "I can't remember, It was pretty soon after we started dating, and I obviously am half covered in stuff for her, so."

Then, the host asked if he truly did have 70 tattoos dedicated to Nicola, as USA Today reported in August of last year that out of his 100 tattoos, about 70 were for his now wife. Asking, "I heard the number 70; is that real?"

Peltz-Beckham debunked that rumor and confirmed, "No, I do have, like, over 20, though, dedicated to her. I actually just got one." Before saying, "Yeah, I have a portrait of her."

He then rolled up the right sleeve of his plain white tee to reveal a stunning life-like black and white tattoo portrait of Nicola taking up nearly the whole part of his upper arm and lower shoulder.

Peltz-Beckham says that the act of tattooing mementos to loved ones is "very addictive, especially when you love someone you just want to cover everything."

At Variety's recent Power of Young Hollywood event, the star said that Nicola "always cries when I get her another tattoo" and that he "always love to surprise her with new ink."

Some of Brooklyn's tattoos for his wife include the word "married," which he got simply because they were married, also tattooing their wedding vows on his body, and her late grandmother's name Gina, which he got for her 26th birthday.