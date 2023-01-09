Brooklyn Peltz Beckham Honors Wife Nicola on Her 28th Birthday: 'I Love You So So Much'

"I’m still trying to figure out how your mine," Brooklyn Peltz Beckham wrote on Monday in a tribute to the actress for her birthday milestone

By
Shafiq Najib
Shafiq Najib

Shafiq Najib is a Writer & Reporter at PEOPLE. He has over 5 years of experience reporting and writing for various local and national outlets spanning multiple news genres, including Royals, Entertainment, Crime, and Politics.

Originally from Malaysia, Shafiq started his career in journalism in London, gaining his first newsroom experience at CNN International before landing a gig as a London-based reporter for Us Weekly. Prior to joining PEOPLE, he also worked as a digital reporter and writer at RadarOnline and Sinclair Broadcast Group.

Published on January 9, 2023 06:07 PM
Brooklyn Peltz Beckham Honors Wife Nicola Peltz Beckham on Her 28th Birthday: 'I Love You So So Much'
Photo: Brooklyn Peltz Beckham/instagram

Brooklyn Peltz Beckham is honoring his wife Nicola Peltz Beckham on her 28th birthday.

On Monday, the Cooking with Brooklyn host shared a montage of videos and pictures of himself and the actress from different stages throughout their relationship together as a tribute to celebrate the birthday milestone.

Set to the song "Girl" by SYML, the post began with a clip of Brooklyn, 23, reveling his plans to propose to Nicola before featuring photoshoots of the pair during their engagement and wedding ceremony as well as a video of Nicola blowing candles on her birthday cake.

"Happy birthday Nicola xx," Brooklyn penned in the Instagram caption. "From the moment I laid my eyes on you I thought you were the most gorgeous girl I've ever seen and since then I'm still trying to figure out how your mine xx."

"I love you so so much baby and I hope you have the most amazing day because you deserve it xx love you ❤️," he added.

Responding in the comment section, the Transformers actress wrote, "I love you so much 🥹😍 you're my world!"

Brooklyn and Nicola first met in 2019 and made their relationship public in early 2020. Brooklyn popped the question in July 2020, calling Nicola his "soulmate." In an Instagram post announcing the engagement, he promised to be "the best husband and the best daddy one day."

They tied the knot in April in a lavish ceremony at Nicola's family estate in Palm Beach, Florida. Brooklyn's famous family was all in attendance — parents Victoria Beckham and David Beckham as well as siblings Romeo, Cruz, and Harper. Nicola's businessman dad Nelson Peltz, her model mother Claudia Heffner and her seven siblings, including professional hockey player Brad Peltz and actor Will Peltz, were also present.

Earlier this month, the couple rang in the new year on a tropical getaway with Selena Gomez.

In one post, Gomez, 30, gathered pics of the inseparable trio hugging and cuddling on a yacht. Other shots in the gallery of pictures were snapped as the trio had drinks together and got ready for NYE in a glam room together.

"Fine calls us a throuple," Gomez captioned the photos, dubbing herself a "forever plus one" in a hashtag.

"Facts 💘💘💘🤣, " Nicola replied in the comment section at the time.

RELATED VIDEO: Brooklyn Beckham and Nicola Peltz Say Wedding Looks Were Inspired by David Bowie and Iman

The group also celebrated Thanksgiving together in November. Brooklyn and Nicola are in it for the long haul with Brooklyn recently telling PEOPLE about his family-oriented plans with his wife.

"I could have had kids yesterday," said Brooklyn, who was featured in PEOPLE's 2022 Sexiest Man Alive issue. "Obviously it's my wife's body, but I've always wanted to have a bunch of kids around. That's something I really want to do. And my dad was young when he had me. He was 23. And I'm 23 now. I've always wanted to be a young dad."

