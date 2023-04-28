Brooklyn and Nicola Peltz-Beckham Tease Their Upcoming Met Gala Looks: 'We're Very Excited' (Exclusive) 

Brooklyn and Nicola Peltz-Beckham have some exciting plans this Monday — going to the Met Gala!

While speaking to PEOPLE exclusively at the reopening of Tiffany & Co.'s Landmark flagship in New York City, the couple confirmed that they will, in fact, make their third appearance at the highly anticipated fashion affair on May 1.

Better yet, they even gave a glimpse at what fans can expect them to wear (though leaving some room for imagination).

"Classic," Brooklyn, 24, simply describes of the style concepts the two have up their sleeves.

"We're very excited to go," adds Nicola, 28. "I'm so excited about the theme because it's amazing to honor such an icon," she said, referencing the late fashion designer Karl Lagerfeld, to whom this year's theme, "Karl Lagerfeld: A Line of Beauty," is dedicated.

Shutterstock

The married couple, who recently celebrated their one-year wedding anniversary, attended their second Met Gala last year only weeks after tying the knot in an opulent ceremony in Palm Beach, Fla., April 9.

Valentino was their designer of choice for the night. The model-turned-chef wore a tailored beige suit while the Welcome to Chippendales actress selected an airy bohemian-style gown in the fashion house's signature bright pink colorway.

"Usually I go with a plain black suit. But this time I went through a sheer shirt and cream suit. Pierpaolo [Piccioli] always kills it," Brooklyn told Vogue of his look designed by Valentino's creative director. Nicola added: "I'm so honored. Every time I get to wear one of his dresses I'm so excited. You feel like a princess in them."

Never miss a story — sign up for PEOPLE's free daily newsletter to stay up to date on the best of what PEOPLE has to offer, from juicy celebrity news to compelling human interest stories.

Nicola also worked with the Italian label on her bridal gown, telling Vogue that it was a "no-brainer" decision.

Her bespoke haute couture design, which Nicola helped create at Valentino's headquarters in Rome over the course of a year, featured a square-neckline and cathedral-length gown. A lace veil and matching gloves completed her look.