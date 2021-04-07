Brooklyn Decker Shows Off Her Gray Hair, Says She's 'Kinda Digging' Her Natural Roots

The actress and model is happy to be embracing her silver strands... for now

Brooklyn Decker is going gray — and she loves it!

The 33-year-old Grace and Frankie star got candid about her changing hair color in a makeup-free selfie shared on social media. In the photo, Decker made a funny surprised face as she showed off her dirty blonde strands with gray pieces growing in from the root.

"Grays on grays on grays for days and I'm kinda digging 'em," the Sports Illustrated Swimsuit model captioned the post.

While the star loves seeing her natural gray hair color come in, she shared that the look is only temporary for now. "To be clear, I'm getting it colored next week, Im not ready for the full commitment... but I've certainly enjoyed it," Decker said.

Fans were inspired to see the mom of two proudly embracing her natural gray hairs. "I went natural gray this year because, why the f--k not?! Loving it on both of us 🙌😜😍," one person commented.

Someone else said, "If a supermodel rocks grays, I have no excuse—what could go wrong? (LOL, you look great!!!)."

Decker even replied to a few commenters. When tennis star Rennae Stubbs wrote, "Join the grays for days club!" Decker wrote back, "It'd be easier if mine looked like your platinum locks!"

When another user wrote, "Talk to me about chin hairs," Decker had a hilarious response. "I have one thick one... I love playing with it for a while then giving it a very satisfying pluck every couple of months."

Decker's always liked to keep things real on social media and never hesitates to clap back when haters criticize her body. One time, the star responded on Twitter after one person said that they're "confused" because she "looked so good" in her 2011 movie Just Go With It and now "looks gangly."