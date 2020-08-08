Brooklyn Beckham Wears Gold Band on His Ring Finger Weeks After Proposing to Fiancée Nicola Peltz

Is Brooklyn Beckham married?

Fans are speculating that the eldest son of David and Victoria Beckham, 21, wed his fiancée Nicola Peltz after the actress shared a photo of him wearing a gold band on his ring finger on Friday.

Peltz, 25, posted the photo to her Instagram Story and didn’t add a caption to the picture, which showed a simple gold ring adorned with a single diamond on Beckham’s hand.

The couple confirmed their engagement on July 11 in a pair of matching social media posts, hours after reports about their engagement first began circulating online.

“Two weeks ago I asked my soulmate to marry me and she said yes,” Beckham wrote alongside a romantic engagement snap of the pair — which also showed off the Transformers: Age of Extinction actress’ stunning diamond sparkler.

“I am the luckiest man in the world,” he added. “I promise to be the best husband and the best daddy one day ❤️ I love you baby xx.”

"You’ve made me the luckiest girl in the world. I can’t wait to spend the rest of my life by your side. your love is the most precious gift. I love you so so much baby," Peltz wrote alongside her post.

Nearly three weeks later, they both shared intimate photos taken as they celebrated their engagement.

In the first photo shared by Beckham, Peltz is seen wrapping her arms around him in a passionate embrace. In the other pics, which seem to be from the engagement, the couple shares a romantic kiss and sit face-to-face holding hands. Another shot shows Peltz sweetly hugging her dad, billionaire businessman Nelson Peltz.

"Can’t imagine a life without you baby ❤️ you make me feel so special and make me laugh all the time x I will always take care of you and will always have your back ❤️❤️," Beckham captioned his slideshow of photos shared on Instagram.

"Brooklyn you’re my world," she wrote, to which her fiancé commented, "Love you so so much baby xxxx."