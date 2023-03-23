Brooklyn Beckham on His 'Throuple' with Wife Nicola Peltz and Selena Gomez: 'We All Get Along'

Three's company for Brooklyn Beckham.

The Cookin' with Brooklyn star, 24, called Selena Gomez a "very sweet girl" as he talked about his and wife Nicola Peltz Beckham's friendship with the Golden Globe nominee while appearing Thursday on The Jennifer Hudson Show.

"She says we're a throuple. She's such a sweet girl," said Beckham of Gomez. "I love when my wife makes new friends, especially really great friends. We all get along."

Gomez, 30, earlier in the year shared photos of the trio snuggling up to each other on a yacht.

"Fine calls us a throuple #foreverplusone," she captioned the shots.

The Only Murders in the Building star has been close with the couple since last fall, when Peltz, 28, hosted a viewing party for Gomez's documentary My Mind & Me.

They even celebrated Thanksgiving together — giving Beckham a little taste of his British home with some fish and chips — before ringing in the new year together, when Peltz and Gomez revealed matching tattoos.

Peltz opened up about her friendship with Gomez and their "throuple" earlier this month, telling Cosmopolitan UK that the Disney Channel alum is her "soul sister" with a "heart of gold."

"I had met her once in passing a few years ago, and then we all went to this event in September, the Academy Gala. We just clicked and had the best time," she said.

"I love her so much," added Peltz. "She's truly one of the most amazing people I've ever met in my whole life. The kindest person ever. I feel like I've known her forever."

Brooklyn and Peltz tied the knot last April in Palm Beach, Florida after they were first romantically linked in October 2019.