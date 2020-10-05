Fans are convinced that Brooklyn Beckham's new ink pays tribute to his fiancée

Did Brooklyn Beckham Just Get a Tattoo of Fiancée Nicola Peltz's Eyes on His Neck?

Brooklyn Beckham only has eyes for fiancée Nicola Peltz.

Over the weekend Brooklyn, 21, shared a photo of himself on Instagram applying his mom Victoria Beckham's new Victoria Beckham Beauty Posh Lipstick on Peltz, 25, with a noticeably large new tattoo on the back of his neck — a pair of eyes that bear a striking resemblance to Peltz's.

It didn't take long for fans to spot the star's new tattoo with many leaving comments asking Beckham to confirm if the eyes are in fact inspired by his fiancée.

"Wait are those Nicola's eyes on the back of his neck..?" one person commented. Someone else said, "Omg you tattooed her eyes."

Beckham and Peltz confirmed their engagement on July 11 in a pair of matching social media posts, hours after reports about their engagement first began circulating online.

Two weeks ago I asked my soulmate to marry me and she said yes,” Beckham wrote alongside an engagement snap of the pair, which also showed off the Transformers: Age of Extinction actress’ stunning diamond sparkler.

A few weeks later, the couple shared a glimpse at their engagement celebration with friends and family. In the first photo shared by Beckham, Peltz is seen wrapping her arms around him in a passionate embrace. In the others, the newly engaged couple share a romantic kiss and sit face-to-face holding hands. Another shot shows Peltz sweetly hugging her dad, billionaire businessman Nelson Peltz.