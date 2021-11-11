Brooklyn Beckham Talks Wedding Plans with Fiancée Nicola Peltz: 'Hopefully, It'll Be Next Year'

The couple got engaged in July 2020 and hopes to tie the knot sometime in 2022

Wedding planning is underway for Brooklyn Beckham and Nicola Peltz!

The couple, who got engaged in July 2020, actually hoped they could have tied the knot by now, but because of COVID-19 restrictions, they decided to hold off.

"We've been engaged for a year and if COVID wasn't a thing we'd have liked to have been married already, and it has been a bit difficult," Beckham, 22, said in an interview with Hello!.

Now that travel restrictions started to lift (the United States recently eased its international travel ban), Beckham hopes he and Peltz, 26, can get married sometime in 2022.

"You know, I've only just started to travel again, I'm traveling a little bit now but hopefully, it'll be next year," he said.

While the rest of his family — parents David and Victoria Beckham and siblings Romeo, Cruz and Harper Beckham — hunkered down in the U.K. amid the pandemic, Beckham and Peltz stayed together in New York. Now, the couple lives together in Beverly Hills. Though he is far from his Europe-based family, Beckham wouldn't have it any other way.

"I'm marrying my best friend so we kind of have our own little bubble together now and it's just really nice," he said.

Earlier this year, Peltz made her love for Beckham a permanent fixture on her body by getting a tattoo of his name written in cursive on her upper back.

While this appeared to be Peltz's first tattoo dedicated to her fiancé, Beckham has been inked several times in honor of the actress. Peltz previously revealed that he got a new tattoo of her late grandmother's name, Gina, for her 26th birthday.

Peltz shared a photo of the tattoo, located on Beckham's upper arm, on her Instagram Story with the caption, "best birthday gift."

Beckham proposed to Peltz in July 2020 after first making their relationship public that January.

